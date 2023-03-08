‘Immensely frustrating’: Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac’s chief executive has described a 10-day delay to the reopening of Uig Ferry Terminal as “immensely frustrating”.

After Highland Council announced today that the terminal would not reopen until March 23, hundreds of ferry passengers will be displaced, causing a headache for the operator.

Highland Council said the delay was due to “severe” weather in February, meaning passengers will have to continue travelling from Ullapool to Lochmaddy.

Shuttle buses will continue transporting passengers from Tarbert to Stornoway and from Uig to Ullapool – a three-hour journey.

The Uig ferry terminal has been closed since January 16 to complete works to allow for larger vessels to use it.

Highland Council said it made the decision in consultation with the contractor RJ McLeod, and partners Caledonian Maritime Assets and Transport Scotland.

It said despite making “considerable progress”, some critical works including piling and linkspan testing have not been completed.

The council has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the delay and said it will provide an update on March 14.

‘Disappointing but understandable’

Councillor Ken Gowan, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said it was “disappointing, but understandable” due to the “extreme” weather conditions.

He said: “While alternative plans will need to be extended for a further short period, this will enable the works to be completed safely and to a high standard.

“I am sure everyone supports our construction teams who have already been working even during significant weather events, such as Storm Otto, and with unforeseen technical engineering challenges that can easily arise in these high-risk projects.

“With temperatures set to plummet over the next week or so, consequently, we cannot rule out additional delays, although we do not anticipate further extensions at this time.”

‘Immensely frustrating’

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “This is immensely frustrating during an already testing time for communities, businesses and customers.

“We are currently contacting all affected customers who have bookings between 14-22 March to inform them that they will be redirected onto alternative sailings, and we have published details of amended services on our website.

“Transport Scotland have agreed to extended the MV Arrow charter until March 22, so there will be added support available if required.”

The delay will mean islanders will once again brace for further disruption.

Businesses on Uist warned that due to this alternative timetable, which causes the ferry to sail six hours earlier than usual, many cafes and workshops on the island could face a decline in revenue.

Locals reported Tarbert in Harris being a “ghost town” after the village missed several sailings from Uig in the summer.

There will be another closure of Uig’s ferry terminal in the autumn to complete the works after initial talks of a solid six-month closure were met with outcry.

Meanwhile, Tarbert’s terminal in Harris lies waiting for ferries to arrive after completing its new £1.5 million upgrade in January.

For full details of the Uig ferry terminal continuity plan, visit the CalMac website.