Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost

Caddies play a vital role in helping visiting golfers navigate some of our most famous courses.

But they can also help boost the economy around bucket-list courses like Royal Dornoch which welcomes golf enthusiasts from around the world.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club captain and economist professor David Bell has been number crunching on the caddies’ role.

A bumper season for caddies

He says international visitors took up 13,500 tee times at the world renowned club’s Championship Course last year, and more than half used a local caddy.

This helped generate £700,000 for Dornoch’s economy.

Prof Bell, a caddie in his youth, is now a professor of economics at the University of Stirling.

He said 2022 was a bumper season for caddying at Royal Dornoch as international travel fully opened up again after the pandemic.

“Our caddies, who are mostly local, helped golfers navigate our world-famous links more than 7,600 times.

“More than half of our visitors want a caddy to make the most of their round.

“Over the course of the season, 113 different caddies carried bags or pulled trolleys and advised on how to play the course.

“Caddying is an unsung pillar of cultural exchange for Scotland. My recent trip to meet our US members confirmed their affection for Royal Dornoch’s informality and ambience and the key part played by our caddies.”

He said Dornoch caddies are young and old and male and female.

“They provide a vital part of the memorable Royal Dornoch experience.

“The caddies injected around £700,000 into the local economy between May and October, helping to offset the cost-of-living crisis.”

Most Royal Dornoch caddies are local

Picture framer David Pearson has caddied for 12 seasons.

“The majority of the caddies are members, which is a rarity at golf courses of this standard,” he said.

“I don’t know of any other Royal clubs which would let their members caddy, never mind encourage them. They know the place inside out.”

Former architect’s technician Anne Sutherland returned to Dornoch after working in London and has been caddying for five years.

“I decided to give it a go and it’s great. You are outdoors, walking miles a day and meeting different folk from around the world every day.”

Local man Cameron Hook said caddying has helped him through university.

“I started as a junior and continued during my university days. I suppose I’ve been caddying 15 or 16 years now.

“I must be pushing 2,000 rounds on the Championship Course and I’ll be back again for at least half this season.

“It’s good that money is going into the local economy and I’d encourage local youngsters to sign up for caddying.”

Student Hannah Riddell has caddied since she was 14 and her sister Rebecca also taken on the role.

“The club encourages youngsters to caddy. Most visiting groups want caddies.

“I enjoy caddying. I wouldn’t have done it for so long if I didn’t.”

