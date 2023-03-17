Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost

By John Ross
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Caddies David Pearson and Anne Sutherland.. Image Matthew Harris/DC Thomson design team
Caddies David Pearson and Anne Sutherland.. Image Matthew Harris/DC Thomson design team

Caddies play a vital role in helping visiting golfers navigate some of our most famous courses.

But they can also help boost the economy around bucket-list courses like Royal Dornoch which welcomes golf enthusiasts from around the world.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club captain and economist professor David Bell has been number crunching on the caddies’ role.

A bumper season for caddies

He says international visitors took up 13,500 tee times at the world renowned club’s Championship Course last year, and more than half used a local caddy.

This helped generate £700,000 for Dornoch’s economy.

Prof Bell, a caddie in his youth, is now a professor of economics at the University of Stirling.

He said 2022 was a bumper season for caddying at Royal Dornoch as international travel fully opened up again after the pandemic.

“Our caddies, who are mostly local, helped golfers navigate our world-famous links more than 7,600 times.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is a bucket-list venue for golfers around the world

“More than half of our visitors want a caddy to make the most of their round.

“Over the course of the season, 113 different caddies carried bags or pulled trolleys and advised on how to play the course.

“Caddying is an unsung pillar of cultural exchange for Scotland. My recent trip to meet our US members confirmed their affection for Royal Dornoch’s informality and ambience and the key part played by our caddies.”

He said Dornoch caddies are young and old and male and female.

“They provide a vital part of the memorable Royal Dornoch experience.

“The caddies injected around £700,000 into the local economy between May and October, helping to offset the cost-of-living crisis.”

Most Royal Dornoch caddies are local

Picture framer David Pearson has caddied for 12 seasons.

“The majority of the caddies are members, which is a rarity at golf courses of this standard,” he said.

“I don’t know of any other Royal clubs which would let their members caddy, never mind encourage them.  They know the place inside out.”

Former architect’s technician Anne Sutherland returned to Dornoch after working in London and has been caddying for five years.

“I decided to give it a go and it’s great. You are outdoors, walking miles a day and meeting different folk from around the world every day.”

Local man Cameron Hook said caddying has helped him through university.

“I started as a junior and continued during my university days. I suppose I’ve been caddying 15 or 16 years now.

Professor David Bell values the role of caddies

“I must be pushing 2,000 rounds on the Championship Course and I’ll be back again for at least half this season.

“It’s good that money is going into the local economy and I’d encourage local youngsters to sign up for caddying.”

Student Hannah Riddell has caddied since she was 14 and her sister Rebecca also taken on the role.

“The club encourages youngsters to caddy. Most visiting groups want caddies.

“I enjoy caddying. I wouldn’t have done it for so long if I didn’t.”

