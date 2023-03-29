Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been struck by a train on the Far North line.

Trains between Invergordon and Dingwall were cancelled as police, ambulance and ScotRail staff work at the scene.

The incident on the Far North Line, that connects Inverness to Thurso and Wick, happened at about 8pm last night.

The line has reopened fully this morning and trains are running as normal.

On Twitter last night, ScotRail said: “Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Invergordon and Dingwall. The emergency services are on their way and no trains will be able to run until their work is finished.”

The British Transport Police has been approached for comment.