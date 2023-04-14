Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who flock to Glenfinnan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to install a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing at the Glenfinnan Monument will begin on Monday.

The area around the Jacobite monument is well known for its links to the Harry Potter film franchise, and Outlander TV series.

Thousands of people flock to the spot each day, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train that passes on its way between Fort William to Mallaig.

To improve safety, Bear Scotland will install a crossing on for pedestrians crossing the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road to get from the visitor centre and Glenfinnan Monument.

The initial construction work will start on Monday and take place between 8am and 4pm each week day for three weeks.

Works will be completed by 4pm on Friday May 5, weather dependant.

Electrical work to install the traffic signals will follow.

This time of year has been selected in agreement with the National Trust for Scotland to minimise the number of road users affected by these works.

The visitor centre and Glenfinnan Monument will operate as normal during this time.

‘We have listened to the community’

At the same time as installing the new crossing, Bear Scotland will also widen the existing footway on the monument side of the road, install street lights and put up signs advising motorists of the upcoming crossing.

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said, “We listened to the community and the National Trust for Scotland, who operate both the visitor centre and the Glenfinnan Monument.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Emily Bryce, operations manager for the National Trust for Scotland at Glenfinnan, said: “Glenfinnan is one of the Highlands’ most popular tourist attractions and our charity welcomed almost 400,000 people to our visitor centre in 2022.

“We are expecting another very busy year and are very supportive of anything that can be done to make it safer for pedestrians to cross this busy stretch of the Road to the Isles, take a walk down to the Jacobite Monument on the shores of Loch Shiel, and enjoy the nature, beauty and history of this special place.”