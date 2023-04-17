‘The West Highlands has had next to nothing’: Calls for Lochaber transport summit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland councillor has written to the Scottish Government to complain of “little or no” investment in Lochaber transport over decades.

Angus MacDonald, who represents Fort William and Ardnamurchan, says the situation has gone on for too long.

Issues like the lack of investment in the Corran Ferry and the A82 have reached boiling point.

In an open letter to Transport Secretary Kevin Stewart, Mr MacDonald – a multi-millionaire businessman in his own right – called on the government to take action.

He wrote: “I write on behalf of all west Highlanders, there are few of any political persuasion who would not support my request below.

“Over the last year, despite letters from (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP) Kate Forbes, the leader of the Highland Council and community councils we were unable to get the former transport minister Jenny Gilruth to come meet to discuss the roads and ferries.

“Scotland has seen £20 billion of infrastructure spend. Within transport there has been a new Forth road bridge, Edinburgh trams, the M8, M73 and M74, the Dundee Waterfront and Aberdeen bypass and two of the 10 sections of the A9 dualled.

“The West Highlands has seen next to nothing in decades.”

He continued: “I would like you and the finance minister Shona Robison to come spend a day in Fort William for a Highland transport summit. You will know that tourism is the lifeblood of the Highlands.

“Please choose a day soon and we will pull together a hundred relevant people. The day should be about action and timetables rather than reviews and consultations.”

What would be on the agenda?

Mr MacDonald is keen for discussions to be had on plans to improve the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, the replacement Caledonian Ferries, traffic in Fort William during the summer due the A82, tunnels and litter.

He also wants to discuss the Corran Ferry crossing, which has been hit huge disruption due to the break down of relief vessel Maid of Glencoul. It is going to be out of commission for six to eight weeks – with the Army even being asked to step in to help stranded islanders.

He writes: “Transport Scotland repeats that this is a Highland Council issue.

“However the current £70m proposal for two electric ferries and shore infrastructure is well beyond the funding ability of the Highland Council, and almost three times that of the highest sum awarded by the Westminster Levelling up Fund. We would like a tunnel or bridge replacement to be on the agenda.”

He also believes talks should be had about the A82 from Tarbert to Ardlui alongside Loch Lomond, which is one described as a “dangerous and frightening way for tourists to enter the Highlands, and unfit for buses or trucks.”

Transport secretary Mr Stewart said: “I am acutely aware of many of the issues raised by Councillor MacDonald concerning transport infrastructure and connectivity across the West Highlands.

“Recognising some of the issues being raised are the responsibility of the local authority, I’m seeking information from my officials in order to respond fully to them, and of course I would be happy to meet with the local representatives to discuss their concerns.”