British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis

MP Ian Blackford is asking the Military of Defence for emergency support to provide a lifeline for ferry users.

By Denny Andonova
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Ministry of Defence could come to the aid of Highland communities, which have been left stranded for weeks amid the ongoing ferry crisis.

MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber Ian Blackford has urged military chiefs to provide a “short-term solution” for stricken islanders while the Corran Ferry is out of action.

The routes main vessel, MV Corran, was pulled away in dry dock due to mechanical issues and the relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down last Friday.

Highland Council confirmed on Wednesday that both vessels are unlikely to go back into operation for another six to eight weeks.

This has caused worry and anger among locals, who rely on ferry services on a daily basis and have now been forced to take hour-long journeys along the Loch Linnhe.

The six-minute crossing across the Corran Narrows is one of the busiest routes in Scotland, with the ferry carrying more than 270,000 cars every year.

Calls for urgent military aid

According to a report in The Times, Mr Blackford is now working with Highland Council and the Scottish Government to submit a formal request for military assistance.

Such are usually made in response to large-scale emergencies such as flooding disasters, and the military agrees only when a public body “lacks the capability” to fulfil a task.

Mr Blackford told The Times: “I will continue to work with all the agencies involved for a short-term solution to get the service moving until the MV Corran returns and also to work to make sure the long-term needs of the local population are met.”

Ian Blackford.
Ian Blackford has called for military aid to help stranded communities.

It is understood that the Ministry of Defence is keen to intervene and is trying to identify a suitable vessel to work the route and alleviate problems on the network.

Meanwhile, Highland Council has introduced two foot passenger vessels to use the same route as the Corran Ferry until MV Corran and the Maid of Glencoul are back on.

The local authority has also identified six alternative routes – all of which involve journeys of up to 86 miles – on dry land for drivers.

Alternative road routes published for A82 Corran Ferry to Lochaline, Mull ferry, Strontian, Kilchoan and Archaracle

[[title]]