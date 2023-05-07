Highlands & Islands Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast The incident involved the coastguard helicopter based in Inverness flying to the scene. By Cameron Roy May 7 2023, 7.30pm Share Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5702512/casualty-stroke-nairn-coast/ Copy Link 0 comment The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A walker has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a stroke while exploring the Nairn coast. Aberdeen Coastguards received a call for help at about 11am on Sunday, and scrambled teams from Nairn and Inverness to the scene. The walker fell ill on a sandbank, around one mile east of Kingsteps on the outskirts of Nairn. Due to the location on the coast, and the risk of the rising tide, an ambulance could not access the site – meaning the casualty was picked up by the Inverness-based coastguard helicopter. They were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Their condition is not known. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
