Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast

A walker has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a stroke while exploring the Nairn coast.

Aberdeen Coastguards received a call for help at about 11am on Sunday, and scrambled teams from Nairn and Inverness to the scene.

The walker fell ill on a sandbank, around one mile east of Kingsteps on the outskirts of Nairn.

Due to the location on the coast, and the risk of the rising tide, an ambulance could not access the site – meaning the casualty was picked up by the Inverness-based coastguard helicopter.

They were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Their condition is not known.