Community groups benefit from Royal Dornoch fund windfalls

More than £60,000 has been allocated to local groups since the fund started

By John Ross
Royal Dornoch Golf Club has paid out nearly £60,000 from its community fund
Royal Dornoch Golf Club has paid out nearly £60,000 from its community fund

Twenty community groups are benefiting from a new round of grants distributed by Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The money is being used for projects ranging from a photographic competition to providing beach wheelchairs.

Other recipients include flowers for a sensory garden and a Women’s Aid gift scheme.

Groups and charities in the IV25 postcode area can apply for £500 donations from the club’s community fund.

Nearly £10,000 has been allocated this year, taking the total to more than £60,000 since the fund was launched.

Grants are in addition to new community funds

This is continuing despite the club preparing to pay out up to £50,000 a year for community use under a new lease agreement.

In January, it agreed a new 99-year lease with Highland Council for use of more than 200 acres of Common Good land.

It will see the club’s annual rent rise from £150, agreed in the 1970s, to £25,000.

This will increase further to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

That cash, drawn from visitor income, will be dispersed by the town’s Common Good Fund.

Club captain Prof David Bell said: “The club is proud to play an integral role in the life of the town.

“Every year we welcome applications for grant assistance from all manner of community organisations.

Professor David Bell says the club is committed to the community fund

“In addition, an agreement signed in connection with our new 99-year lease will see up to £50,000 from visitor income being gifted to the Common Good Fund.”

A beneficiary is the award-winning HistoryLinks Museum’s Young Curators Club.

Its £500 will be spent on a number of items, including clay and paints for younger members.

“The members are absolutely delighted to have the support of Royal Dornoch Golf Club,” said curator Lynne Mahoney.

“We are very grateful for the past funding. This latest grant will ensure that the club has the means to carry on working with local children on exciting heritage projects.”

The East Sutherland Camera Club will put the money towards the annual Highland Challenge photographic competition in September.

The popular St Finnbarr’s Church charity shop is moving ahead with refurbishment plans.

Wheelchairs, flowers and books

A new gazebo is being funded by the golf club grant and it will be in use at community markets held over the summer months.

Other recipients include Dornoch Beach Wheelchairs; Caithness and Sutherland Women’s Aid Gift Project, for essentials for women and children who have fled their homes. The Dornoch Firth Group, for new flooring for the Men’s Shed, also received cash.

Dornoch Community Garden will use the money for seating and raised beds for the sensory garden. Dornoch Academy Library will buy new and replacement books.

