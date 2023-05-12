Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in the centre of Inverness.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the Ness Islands, and appear to be searching the area.

Reporter Ross Hempseed, who is at the scene, said there are six police cars, a water rescue unit and fire engines all in attendance.

He said emergency services are on the Ness Islands searching the area with torches.

We have asked police and the fire service to comment.

More to follow.