Highlands & Islands Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank Police, water rescue and ambulance are all at the scene on an incident in the city. By Louise Glen and Ross Hempseed May 12 2023, 9.59pm Share Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5725543/incident-in-inverness-as-emergency-services-called-to-scene/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in the centre of Inverness. Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the Ness Islands, and appear to be searching the area. Reporter Ross Hempseed, who is at the scene, said there are six police cars, a water rescue unit and fire engines all in attendance. He said emergency services are on the Ness Islands searching the area with torches. We have asked police and the fire service to comment. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation