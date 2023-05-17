Use forest grants to help provide affordable housing, says woodland charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Use forest grants to help provide affordable housing, says woodland charity

The Woodland Trust Scotland is responding to a consultation on the future of the Forestry Grant Scheme

By John Ross
Arina Russell says forest grants should be linked to affordable housing
Arina Russell says forest grants should be linked to affordable housing

Grants to create and manage woodlands should be used to provide affordable housing in rural areas, according to an environmental charity.

The Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS) is among the organisations and businesses that have struggled to find staff accommodation in areas where homes are scarce or too expensive.

It is also investigating handing over part of land it owns to develop community housing.

The trust believes future forestry grants should be used to help communities buy land, develop forest enterprises and affordable housing.

Housing provision should also be part of larger woodland creation projects by private and other buyers.

Consultation on forest grants

The trust is responding to a consultation on the future of the Forestry Grant Scheme.

It argues there should be strong links between the grant scheme and the community empowerment and land reform agendas.

The trust says a requirement to assess community housing opportunity for woodland creation sites above a certain hectare threshold should be considered.

“For larger schemes, an assessment should be made to scope combining the tree planting scheme with allocating land for affordable housing and then working with a housing trust to deliver this.

“Addressing the nature and climate crises needs people living and working in land management in Scotland. We need to link subsidies with community revival.”

Couldoran House was bought by the Woodland Trust Scotland in 2021. Image Caz Austin/WTML

WTS bought the Couldoran Estate in Wester Ross in 2021 after an £8 million appeal. It will work to conserve and expand the woodland in the area.

It is in talks with environmental lawyer Kathryn Rae. She launched a new charity to buy Couldoran House and turn it into Scotland’s Rainforest Centre.

It is also in discussion with the Communities Housing Trust. This is on a potential affordable housing scheme on part of the estate.

Arina Russell, WTS policy and advocacy manager, said the estate ranger took a year to move into the area due to a lack of housing.

She added: “We want to provide local jobs through the work we do and enhance the rural economy.

“Restoring woodland and peatland and providing a mosaic of habitats is going to be done by people who live and work there.

“So there needs to be these additional tangible benefits.

Creating a model for others

“More of us have to wake up to the fact we need to do this more holistically.

“It’s not just planting trees in the ground, but also looking at the wider picture of rural livelihood.”

She hopes other environmental organisations will think of using their land for social benefit.

“I hope, and have fingers and toes crossed, that this opportunity comes off.

“I would love for the woodland trust to be one of the NGOs that has delivered this and creates a model for others.”

