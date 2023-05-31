Developer quizzed on new 20-turbine wind farm proposed near Oban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers behind plans for a new 20-turbine wind farm near Oban have been quizzed by the local community council.

Corr Chnoc Wind Farm is proposed for land north-east of Kilmore and south of Glen Lonan.

The 656ft tall towers would be sited three miles east of Oban on the Dunach Estate.

Renewable energy company Galileo gave a presentation to Oban Community Council on Monday night.

Project manager Ross Jamison said the wind farm could generate a £600,000 a year community benefit fund.

The company will produce artist impressions of the proposal in August, when the designs are developed.

Mr Jamison said: “We hope to be at public consultation stage by 2024 and submit an application to the Energy Consents Unit by the end of 2024.”

Community benefit options

He and colleagues have been meeting with community councils within a five to six mile radius of the wind farm.

They are providing information about community benefit options.

These include a £100,000 grant during construction period, which will result in some disruption on the A85 Oban to Perth road.

There is also a community buy-in option and £600,000 a year for the lifetime of the wind farm.

He explained that community benefits are relative to the output of the wind farm. So if granted as proposed, £600,000 is a “realistic appropriate figure”.

Duncan Martin wanted to know how the new wind farm relates to the existing Beinn Ghlas wind farm near Taynuilt.

The 14-turbine site began operation in 1999. Mr Martin said: “I believe they are going through the process of applying to replace them with the modern, bigger turbines. Will you be using the same access road?”

Mr Jamison said Beinn Ghlas developer Ventient Energy has submitted a scoping exercise for renewal.

He said: “They will want modern turbines on the same site. They are about a year ahead of us in the planning process.

‘It won’t be possible to share all of the track but we plan to share as much as possible’

“Ventient have said they plan to access the site through Fearnoch which is on Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) ground. We would also use that proposal. FLS are keen we share existing trails as far as possible.

“It won’t be possible to share all of the track but we plan to share as much as possible.

“I’m sure there are ways we can work together.”

Community council chairman Frank Roberts asked the anticipated lifetime of modern turbines. He was informed they tend to have a warranty of 35 to 40 years.

Mr Jamison said: “We would try to achieve planning consent for 40 years.”

Laura Corbe asked: “If you are driving through Glen Lonan, what will you see? Will it be 20 turbines up on the hill?”

She also referred to Dalmally’s campaign against SSE’s proposals for more pylons running through the village. And asked if a sub station and pylons would be required for Corr Chnoc.

The project manager said: “It will be visible in the landscape. In places you will see some, I’m certain.”

‘It will be visible in Glen Lonan’

The developer will work with landscape architects. And take into consideration opinions from stakeholders like Nature Scotland and community councils.

But he added: “It will be visible in Glen Lonan.”

He said the turbines will be connected to a sub station via pylons.

Some which may be underground but “they tend to be over ground because it’s much less costly. It will require overhead lines.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.