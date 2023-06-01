ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free

Fans heading and from the Scottish Cup in Glasgow will be on 'dry train'.

By Louise Glen
Train in Glasgow station.
Caley fans will not be able to drink aboard the Hampden express this Saturday. Image: ScotRail.

A super Caley Thistle express may be great news for those wanting to get to the match this Saturday in Hampden, but it will be a sober affair with no booze allowed.

ScotRail announced it will run an Inverness Express football special to help Caledonian Thistle supporters travel to and from the men’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

But, due to train bylaws, those travelling will not be able to celebrate a win, or if the worst comes to the worst, drown in their sorrows.

Ban on alcohol

The train operator has confirmed the football special service departs Inverness station at 11.03am on Saturday and travels non-stop to Glasgow Queen Street, arriving at 2.21pm.

Tickets cost £70.60 return for adults.

Caley Thistle supporters celebrate at Hampden Park. Image: Shutterstock.

The ticket cost also covers fans’ additional return travel by ScotRail train between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the station nearest to Hampden Park.

For the return journey, the train departs Glasgow Queen Street at 8.48pm, arriving back in Inverness at midnight. In the event of extra time and penalties, the train will depart Glasgow Queen Street at 9.30pm, and arrive in Inverness at 12.27am.

ScotRail has confirmed that a ban on alcohol consumption aboard all of its trains will remain in place.

The ScotRail-wide bar on alcohol consumption was brought in some years ago for trains that preceded football and other sporting events, such as Scottish Rugby.

The laws were tightened during the pandemic.

‘You can not carry visible alcohol’

The Scottish Government is holding a review on whether to make it permanent.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our alcohol ban is in place 24 hours a day and means
no alcohol can be drunk at any station in Scotland, or on board any ScotRail train at any time of day.

“You cannot carry visible alcohol – open or unopened.

“Alcohol can be carried in a bag where it cannot be seen.”

Even those who may have had one or two too many before boarding the train can be stopped from travelling.

Alcohol visible on the train can be confiscated by the guard, and matters will be reported to British Transport Police.

