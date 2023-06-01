ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A super Caley Thistle express may be great news for those wanting to get to the match this Saturday in Hampden, but it will be a sober affair with no booze allowed.

ScotRail announced it will run an Inverness Express football special to help Caledonian Thistle supporters travel to and from the men’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

But, due to train bylaws, those travelling will not be able to celebrate a win, or if the worst comes to the worst, drown in their sorrows.

Ban on alcohol

The train operator has confirmed the football special service departs Inverness station at 11.03am on Saturday and travels non-stop to Glasgow Queen Street, arriving at 2.21pm.

Tickets cost £70.60 return for adults.

The ticket cost also covers fans’ additional return travel by ScotRail train between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the station nearest to Hampden Park.

For the return journey, the train departs Glasgow Queen Street at 8.48pm, arriving back in Inverness at midnight. In the event of extra time and penalties, the train will depart Glasgow Queen Street at 9.30pm, and arrive in Inverness at 12.27am.

ScotRail has confirmed that a ban on alcohol consumption aboard all of its trains will remain in place.

The ScotRail-wide bar on alcohol consumption was brought in some years ago for trains that preceded football and other sporting events, such as Scottish Rugby.

The laws were tightened during the pandemic.

‘You can not carry visible alcohol’

The Scottish Government is holding a review on whether to make it permanent.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our alcohol ban is in place 24 hours a day and means

no alcohol can be drunk at any station in Scotland, or on board any ScotRail train at any time of day.

“You cannot carry visible alcohol – open or unopened.

“Alcohol can be carried in a bag where it cannot be seen.”

Even those who may have had one or two too many before boarding the train can be stopped from travelling.

Alcohol visible on the train can be confiscated by the guard, and matters will be reported to British Transport Police.