Man, 28, airlifted to hospital following fall at Skye beauty spot

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at a Skye beauty spot.

The 28-year-old was visiting Lealt Falls on the east coast of the island near Staffin when the incident happened.

Coastguard rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway was deployed as local rescue teams raced to the scene.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm.

The injured man was located by teams before being airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

It is not clear where exactly it happened or how high of a fall was involved.

Lealt Falls is a popular tourist location, ranked the third most popular thing to do in Portree on TripAdvisor.

A total of four coastguard teams, police, and paramedics responded to the incident.

Coastguard teams from Portree, Dunvegan, Kyle of Lochalsh and Duntulm were on the ground to support the crew onboard the rescue helicopter.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an injured man at Lealt Falls near Staffin on Skye around 4pm.

“The man has been taken to hospital.”