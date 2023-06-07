Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row

Campaigners say power giant SSEN are undertaking aerial surveys of pylon routes already.

By John Ross
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
Campaigners fighting a planned new power line in the Highlands say they are losing trust in SSEN and want the Scottish Government to intervene.

The power company is proposing a new 400KV overhead line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly and on to Peterhead.

It has stressed it is considering alternative routes and mitigation measures in areas of particular local sensitivity.

But opponents say extensive aerial surveys are being carried out on SSEN’s ‘preferred route’ and no others without informing communities.

The Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Route group has now questioned the company’s ability to manage the project in an open and trustworthy way.

It wants the government to step in and oversee the project.

Proposed route ‘threatens damage to communities’

The group has launched a fighting fund to continue its campaign and a possible legal challenge against the plans.

Spokesman Dan Bailey says SSEN’s “unacceptable” proposed route threatens environmental, cultural and economic damage to communities.

“SSEN have been fully appraised of these concerns, and repeatedly assure us that they are actively considering a number of alternatives, including re-using the existing power line corridor.

“However, without informing residents, they have quietly moved development of the original plan to the next stage by commencing a series of very detailed aerial surveys for this route, and none other.

“If the company is genuinely open-minded about options, then why have they limited this major data gathering exercise to their flawed Plan A?”

Scores of people attended a meeting in Strathpeffer to discuss the power lines

The campaigners say in recent weeks they have spotted aeroplane traffic concentrated in areas along the Spittal-Beauly line and on other branches of SSEN’s proposed grid upgrades in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Obtaining flight patterns, they say routes are consistent with LiDAR aerial surveys.

“They would like to reassure us that no decisions have yet been taken on potential overhead line routes or substation locations”, said Mr Bailey.

“However, extensive aerial surveys do beg the question – have decisions already been taken at the company behind closed doors?

“People feel that SSEN are saying one thing, but doing another.”

Calls for open and inclusive design process

SSEN says the upgrade to the transmission network is needed to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It says it will support tens of thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of investment.

But Mr Bailey says the company has a commercial interest in a particular upgrade option.

He said an onshore overhead line by the most direct route possible is the easiest and cheapest way to connect with new onshore wind farms being proposed by SSE.

“In light of this interest, and the secrecy that has characterised the project to date, we do not consider SSEN to be competent to fairly oversee the project it has been tasked with delivering.

“We continue to press for the Scottish Government to step in and put ultimate oversight in the hands of a neutral third party who can bring all stakeholders together in an open and inclusive co-design process, to deliver the grid upgrades in a way that genuinely respects the interests of communities hosting the infrastructure.”

SSEN is consulting on the planned power line. Image: DC Thomson.

No decisions on potential routes have been taken

A SSEN Transmission spokesman said: “To help inform the ongoing development of this project, we have commenced LiDAR flights to undertake aerial surveys on potential overhead line routes.

“Whilst these initial surveys have prioritised those routes which, based on our initial assessment, have performed the best, we would like to reassure stakeholders that no decisions on potential overhead line routes have been taken.

“Should we establish viable alternatives that warrant more detailed investigations, they will also be surveyed accordingly.”

The spokesman said SSEN remains committed to working with all stakeholders who are willing to engage constructively.

This, he said, was demonstrated by ongoing consideration and assessment of an alternative route proposed by people in Strathpeffer.

The Scottish Government said: “It is critical that that investment in our grid infrastructure happens at the pace and scale required to enable the full utilisation of current renewable generation, and to realise the enormous potential of further deployment.

“It is also vital that such infrastructure is delivered at the most efficient cost to consumers and that local communities are fully engaged and derive lasting benefits.”

It said the planning and consenting system ensures large-scale grid infrastructure are subject to consultation with public and statutory  bodies and communities.

“Potential impacts on communities, nature and other valued natural assets or cultural heritage are important considerations in the decision-making process.”

