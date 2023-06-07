Everything you need to know for Elton John’s last-ever show in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elton John was the first-ever act announced for The P&J Live when it opened in 2019, and now – four years on – the time has finally come…

The icon is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Aberdeen next week.

Rocking 330 concerts across five continents, the show is Sir Elton’s final sign off to worldwide touring.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the show, which was delayed by the pandemic and again after Sir Elton fell and required surgery for hip problems.

Now they are gearing up for an unforgettable night of dazzling entertainment as Sir Elton performs some of his greatest hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the P&J Live shows.

When and where will Elton John perform in Aberdeen?

Elton John will be performing at P&J Live on June 13 and June 15.

Doors open at 6pm, he will be on stage at 7.30pm and the show ends at 10.15pm. There is no support act or interval.

However, the venue is urging people to allow for plenty of time to get there as there are ongoing roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, west of Aberdeen Airport.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

What songs will Elton John perform at P&J Live?

Since launching his first tour in 1970, the star has performed more than 4,000 times in more than 80 countries.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Billboard.

Production values are high, with the latest technology used to tell Elton’s life story and music over the years.

Watch a behind the scenes video for a sneak peak of what to expect at Elton John’s Aberdeen show.

So far the show is scheduled to bring 18,000 people to the venue across both nights – with a maximum capacity of 20,000.

There is no official set list, but previous shows have featured around 22 of Elton’s biggest hits – finishing with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Will there be any selfie spots at the venue?

P&J Live has organised for a wrapped piano to be placed in the main concourse or in the main plaza – designed to be the perfect spot to pose for photos.

There will also be a video wall and vinyl that looks like a piano keys on the premium staircase.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

How do I get the bus from Aberdeen to see Elton John at P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes. View the timetable on the Stagecoach website.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 5.50pm and then every 20 minutes until 7.30pm.

Additional buses will depart from Craibstone Park and Ride to the venue on the dedicated PJ4 from 6.15pm.

Buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the taxi tank.

Will food and drink be available at the venue?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.