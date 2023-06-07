Everything you need to know for Elton John’s last-ever show in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know for Elton John’s last-ever show in Aberdeen

The British pop-icon will be performing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show on June 13 and 15.

By Cameron Roy
Elton John will be coming to Aberdeen next week for last-ever show in the city, Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.
Elton John will be coming to Aberdeen next week for last-ever show in the city, Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.

Elton John was the first-ever act announced for The P&J Live when it opened in 2019, and now – four years on – the time has finally come…

The icon is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Aberdeen next week.

Rocking 330 concerts across five continents, the show is Sir Elton’s final sign off to worldwide touring.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the show, which was delayed by the pandemic and again after Sir Elton fell and required surgery for hip problems. 

Now they are gearing up for an unforgettable night of dazzling entertainment as Sir Elton performs some of his greatest hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the P&J Live shows.

When and where will Elton John perform in Aberdeen?

Elton John will be performing at P&J Live on June 13 and June 15.

Doors open at 6pm, he will be on stage at 7.30pm and the show ends at 10.15pm. There is no support act or interval.

However, the venue is urging people to allow for plenty of time to get there as there are ongoing roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, west of Aberdeen Airport.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Elton John performing on stage.
Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.

What songs will Elton John perform at P&J Live?

Since launching his first tour in 1970, the star has performed more than 4,000 times in more than 80 countries.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Billboard.

Production values are high, with the latest technology used to tell Elton’s life story and music over the years.

Watch a behind the scenes video for a sneak peak of what to expect at Elton John’s Aberdeen show.

So far the show is scheduled to bring 18,000 people to the venue across both nights – with a maximum capacity of 20,000.

There is no official set list, but previous shows have featured around 22 of Elton’s biggest hits – finishing with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Will there be any selfie spots at the venue?

P&J Live has organised for a wrapped piano to be placed in the main concourse or in the main plaza – designed to be the perfect spot to pose for photos.

There will also be a video wall and vinyl that looks like a piano keys on the premium staircase.

Elton John smiling while on stage.
Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

How do I get the bus from Aberdeen to see Elton John at P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes. View the timetable on the Stagecoach website.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 5.50pm and then every 20 minutes until 7.30pm.

View of the main arena at P&J Live.
The main arena at P&J Live, the biggest indoor arena in Scotland, will be made ready for the show next week.

Additional buses will depart from Craibstone Park and Ride to the venue on the dedicated PJ4 from 6.15pm.

Buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the taxi tank.

Will food and drink be available at the venue?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

