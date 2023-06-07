The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press Awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Journalists from The Press and Journal have been recognised at a national awards ceremony as some of the best in Scotland.

A number of stories and media content were featured on the shortlist for the prestigious 44th Scottish Press Awards when it was revealed earlier this year.

Celebrating the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism, winners from across the country – including the P&J – were announced during the ceremony in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

At last year’s ceremony, the P&J scooped one of the top prizes by being named daily newspaper of the year.

The News Website of the Year goes to…@pressjournal! Runner up is @ScottishSun. pic.twitter.com/rmnEzcddu2 — ScotPressAwards (@ScotPressAwards) June 7, 2023

This year, the P&J won another prestigious title of news website of the year.

Editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, Craig Walker said: “The Press and Journal website has evolved in so many ways in recent years, with the core aim of bringing the news our audiences want in the way they want it.

“Celebrating our 275th anniversary this year, The Press and Journal is one of the oldest newspapers in the world but the transformation of our newsroom has ensured we are at the forefront when it comes to innovation and ambition.

“Our teams have adapted exceptionally well and we are delighted to receive this recognition.”

What did The Press and Journal win?

North journalist Stuart Findlay took home the award for regional reporter of the year for his coverage of the Renee Macrae case in the P&J which also landed him reporter of the year prize at the Highlands Press Awards in February.

Dale Haslam, who was nominated for his investigations into the Stonehaven Rail Crash and the Hunt for Mr X documentary, was runner-up in the same category.

The next award is for Regional Reporter of the Year. With Dale Haslam of The Press and Journal as runner up, our winner is @PJ_sfindlay, also of The Press and Journal. pic.twitter.com/qdHAxiw71G — ScotPressAwards (@ScotPressAwards) June 7, 2023

Runner-up for the best coverage of a live event was the P&J’s live team for the coverage of the Skye shooting tragedy.

Brendan Duggan from DC Thomson came runner-up for young journalist of the year award with his entries such as the true crime Mr X Documentary and a tribute to David Lapage who died during Storm Arwen.

Previous winner of the title of columnist of the year, Catherine Deveney, was runner-up in the category for her pieces which included the discussion on the state of the NHS in the P&J.

Feature writer, Ellie House, was named runner-up in the category for regional feature writer of the year.

DC Thomson Winners

Our colleagues from other DC Thomson titles also scooped some top prizes at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

For a second year in a row, The Sunday Post received the prize for Sunday newspaper of the year.

Winning the title for reporter of the year and scoop of the year for A Shameful Silence, Marion Scott from The Sunday Post took home a few impressive awards.

She also won the Nicola Barry Award, sponsored by Women in Journalism, which goes to a female journalist deserving of recognition for the second time in a row.

Sponsored by @WIJ_UK Scotland, the Nicola Barry Award goes to female journalists deserving of recognition. Our runner up this evening is @Karin_Goodwin of The Ferret, with first place awarded to @ladymcbeth2 of The Sunday Post. pic.twitter.com/XkIySG2Geo — ScotPressAwards (@ScotPressAwards) June 7, 2023

Jen Stout from The Sunday Post came runner-up for the title of reporter of the year which was sponsored by Openreach.

Jennifer McLaren from The Courier, won the award for regional feature writer of the year.

Sports writer Alan Temple, also from the Courier, took home the award for sports news writer of the year.

The Courier’s Live Team won the title for the best coverage of a live event with their coverage of the Kirkton Riots.