The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press Awards

The P&J has been named news website of the year.

By Lottie Hood
A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Journalists from The Press and Journal have been recognised at a national awards ceremony as some of the best in Scotland.

A number of stories and media content were featured on the shortlist for the prestigious 44th Scottish Press Awards when it was revealed earlier this year.

Celebrating the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism, winners from across the country – including the P&J – were announced during the ceremony in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

At last year’s ceremony, the P&J scooped one of the top prizes by being named daily newspaper of the year. 

This year, the P&J won another prestigious title of news website of the year.

Editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, Craig Walker said: “The Press and Journal website has evolved in so many ways in recent years, with the core aim of bringing the news our audiences want in the way they want it.

Celebrating our 275th anniversary this year, The Press and Journal is one of the oldest newspapers in the world but the transformation of our newsroom has ensured we are at the forefront when it comes to innovation and ambition.

“Our teams have adapted exceptionally well and we are delighted to receive this recognition.”

Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, Live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, Editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin, photographer Jason Hedges and features writer Ellie House.
The Press and Journal team at the 44th Scottish Press Awards. Image: Evie Clare.

What did The Press and Journal win?

North journalist Stuart Findlay took home the award for regional reporter of the year for his coverage of the Renee Macrae case in the P&J which also landed him reporter of the year prize at the Highlands Press Awards in February.

Dale Haslam, who was nominated for his investigations into the Stonehaven Rail Crash and the Hunt for Mr X documentary, was runner-up in the same category.

Runner-up for the best coverage of a live event was the P&J’s live team for the coverage of the Skye shooting tragedy.

Brendan Duggan from DC Thomson came runner-up for young journalist of the year award with his entries such as the true crime Mr X Documentary and a tribute to David Lapage who died during Storm Arwen.

Previous winner of the title of columnist of the year, Catherine Deveney, was runner-up in the category for her pieces which included the discussion on the state of the NHS in the P&J.

Feature writer, Ellie House, was named runner-up in the category for regional feature writer of the year.

DC Thomson Winners

Our colleagues from other DC Thomson titles also scooped some top prizes at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

For a second year in a row, The Sunday Post received the prize for Sunday newspaper of the year.

Winning the title for reporter of the year and scoop of the year for A Shameful Silence, Marion Scott from The Sunday Post took home a few impressive awards.

She also won the Nicola Barry Award, sponsored by Women in Journalism, which goes to a female journalist deserving of recognition for the second time in a row.

Jen Stout from The Sunday Post came runner-up for the title of reporter of the year which was sponsored by Openreach.

Jennifer McLaren from The Courier, won the award for regional feature writer of the year.

Sports writer Alan Temple, also from the Courier, took home the award for sports news writer of the year.

The Courier’s Live Team won the title for the best coverage of a live event with their coverage of the Kirkton Riots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Centre manager Paul Nixon outside the exhibition. Picture taken by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre
Side-on view of Kyle RNLI lifeboat at speed in water with crew on board.
Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at…
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Mark Elder was killed after being dragged overboard whilst shooting creels from the North Star fishing vessel.
Seafood firm fined £80,000 after deckhand dragged to his death by creel ropes
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row
OLW team members, from left, Helen McLuckie, Sam Sambells and founder Maz Gordon at the Proud Scotland Awards.
Oban Lesbian Weekend members invited to lead Glasgow Pride march
A photo of the A87 near Bun Loyne.
Emergency services attend motorhome fire on A87 at Bun Loyne
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend
Fire teams were called to another fire in the Highlands last night.
Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare
The main sign post to Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore.
Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]