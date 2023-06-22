Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash

Trains running between Stromeferry and Kyle of Lochalsh were stopped due to a car crash.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash on the A890 at Strome Ferry at 4.05pm.

The lines between Kyle of Lochalsh and Stromeferry were closed and trains running from Inverness were cancelled.

Ticket acceptance was in place on board Citylink services and replacement mini buses were also arranged for customers.

NEW: We're assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an ongoing incident between Stromeferry and Kyle Of Lochalsh. Please keep an eye on our app/JourneyCheck for live updates. pic.twitter.com/VZfvgyA0rR — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 22, 2023

A police spokesman said: “At 4.05pm on Thursday, June 22, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A890, Strome Ferry.

“Emergency services are in attendance and recovery has been arranged.”

ScotRail services are now back up and running as usual.

More to follow.