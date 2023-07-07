GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round

Last season's winners Banks O' Dee will host Forres Mechanics in the first round of the competition.

By Andy Skinner
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
Banks O' Dee celebrate winning the 2023 GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Holders Banks O’ Dee will begin their defence of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a first round home tie against Forres Mechanics.

The draw for the preliminary and first rounds of the competitions was made at GPH Builders Merchants premises in Inverurie on Friday afternoon.

Two preliminary round ties will take place, with Huntly meeting last year’s defeated finalists Inverurie Locos in a local derby encounter, while Wick Academy will host Nairn. Both ties will take place on Saturday, August 12.

Banks O’ Dee’s management team celebrate their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup victory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Among the other standout ties from the first round fixtures, which will be held on Saturday, August 26, will see Formartine United host league champions Brechin City.

Fraserburgh will make the short trip to Deveronvale, while Brora Rangers will host Clachnacuddin in an all-Highland tie.

This year’s competition has been brought forward in the league schedule, with the final to be held on Saturday, October 14.

Dee won last season’s competition at the first attempt since joining the Highland League, courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over Locos at Bellslea.

Full preliminary and first round draw for GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup 2023-24

Preliminary Round – Saturday, August 12

Huntly v Inverurie Locos

Wick Academy v Nairn County

First Round – Saturday, August 26

Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle

Buckie Thistle v Turriff United

Formartine United v Brechin City

Deveronvale v Fraserburgh

Rothes v Huntly/Inverurie Locos

Banks O’ Dee v Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Wick Academy/Nairn County

Subsequent Dates

Second Round – Saturday, September 9

Semi-finals – Saturday, September 30

Final – Saturday, October 14

