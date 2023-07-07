GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round

Holders Banks O’ Dee will begin their defence of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a first round home tie against Forres Mechanics.

The draw for the preliminary and first rounds of the competitions was made at GPH Builders Merchants premises in Inverurie on Friday afternoon.

Two preliminary round ties will take place, with Huntly meeting last year’s defeated finalists Inverurie Locos in a local derby encounter, while Wick Academy will host Nairn. Both ties will take place on Saturday, August 12.

Among the other standout ties from the first round fixtures, which will be held on Saturday, August 26, will see Formartine United host league champions Brechin City.

Fraserburgh will make the short trip to Deveronvale, while Brora Rangers will host Clachnacuddin in an all-Highland tie.

This year’s competition has been brought forward in the league schedule, with the final to be held on Saturday, October 14.

Dee won last season’s competition at the first attempt since joining the Highland League, courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over Locos at Bellslea.

Full preliminary and first round draw for GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup 2023-24

Preliminary Round – Saturday, August 12

Huntly v Inverurie Locos

Wick Academy v Nairn County

First Round – Saturday, August 26

Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle

Buckie Thistle v Turriff United

Formartine United v Brechin City

Deveronvale v Fraserburgh

Rothes v Huntly/Inverurie Locos

Banks O’ Dee v Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Wick Academy/Nairn County

Subsequent Dates

Second Round – Saturday, September 9

Semi-finals – Saturday, September 30

Final – Saturday, October 14