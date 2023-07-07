GALLERY: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations

Families, friends and academics descended upon P&J Live to celebrate the final day of Robert Gordon University graduations.

Hundreds of students donned their gowns and walked across the stage to pick up their degree certificates today.

Graduation celebrations kicked off on Tuesday at the Aberdeen arena as the class of 2023 is recognised for their academic achievements.

Crowds filled P&J Live today as two graduation ceremonies got under way.

Students from the school of applied social studies and the school of pharmacy and life sciences graduated at 10.30am. Students from the school of computing and the engineering school graduated later at 2.30pm.

Today’s events celebrated the achievements of students from the School of Applied Social Studies, the School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, the School of Computing and the School of Engineering.

Loved ones and fellow students burst into rapturous applause as students took to the stage to receive their degrees and their diplomas.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was sent capture the best moments of the morning ceremony, then Kath Flannery caught the smiles and cheers in the afternoon.