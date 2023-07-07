GALLERY: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations

Crowds filled P&J Live today as two final graduation ceremonies got under way.

Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Lauren Taylor, Kami Thomson and Kath Flannery

Families, friends and academics descended upon P&J Live to celebrate the final day of Robert Gordon University graduations.

Hundreds of students donned their gowns and walked across the stage to pick up their degree certificates today.

Graduation celebrations kicked off on Tuesday at the Aberdeen arena as the class of 2023 is recognised for their academic achievements.

Crowds filled P&J Live today as two graduation ceremonies got under way.

Students from the school of applied social studies and the school of pharmacy and life sciences graduated at 10.30am. Students from the school of computing and the engineering school graduated later at 2.30pm.

Today’s events celebrated the achievements of students from the School of Applied Social Studies, the School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, the School of Computing and the School of Engineering.

Loved ones and fellow students burst into rapturous applause as students took to the stage to receive their degrees and their diplomas.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was sent capture the best moments of the morning ceremony, then Kath Flannery caught the smiles and cheers in the afternoon.

Graduate Duncan Pirie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduates all came on stage smiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Officially graduated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All graduates came on stage with pride . Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate walks up to be awarded graduation scroll. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A great moment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Honorary Graduate Prof Linda Bauld. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate gets a photo with loved ones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The sun was out for the graduates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate waves to the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Iona MacQueen with her little sister Lily Sime. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Family and friends get photos of their loved ones who have graduated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Loved ones came along to celebrate the graduates success. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles and laughs all day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate officially graduates with a tap on the head. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiling for the camera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Now a graduate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate smiles for our photographer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A proud graduate waves to family and friends in the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Duncan Pirie celebrating on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Afternoon ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Finally all the hard work has paid off. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate cheers on stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate takes time to wave to everyone in the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Thumbs up to the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
I graduated! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Honorary Grad Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate enjoys their success. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Capturing memories. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Glen Wright with his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Callum Sinclair with his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Oyetunji Oladimeji. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate gets a photo with loved one. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate looks proud on stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A celebratory first pump. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Walking off stage as a graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Grant Munro with Lauren Herd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Oluwatosin Fadoju. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Press and Journal

Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.
Inverness family pay tribute to 'much-loved son' as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour on the other side of the water.
Corran Ferry crossings recommence following latest wave of disruption
TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Crowds stand outside Inverness Bus Station as they wait for their bus connection.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her