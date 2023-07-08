Four boys rescued from sea after getting into difficulties paddleboarding

Four boys have been rescued after being swept out to sea in two separate paddleboarding incidents in the Highlands and islands.

One of the incidents took place at Sands Caravan and Camping Park in the Wester Ross village of Gairloch at about 12.15pm.

A helicopter was tasked, but ultimately stood down by Stornoway Coastguard after the boy – whose age is unknown – was rescued by onlookers who swam out to rescue him.

Coastguard teams from Gairloch and Loch Ewe attended the scene by foot.

At around the same time, Stornoway Coastguard was alerted to another similar incident involving three young boys who had been swept to sea off the coast of the Isle of Mull while paddleboarding.

Teams attended, however, the three boys were rescued by a local fishing boat and brought onshore to safety.

These incidents come as parts of the Highlands are predicted to hit 26C today.