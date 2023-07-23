Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy

Corriere dello Sport claimed the Serie A side had submitted an offer for the Aberdeen defensive midfielder.

By Danny Law
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have received no contact from Lecce over Ylber Ramadani despite fresh reports linking the Italian Serie A side with the Dons midfielder.

Earlier this month, a report in Albania said the defensive midfielder was “on the verge” of making the move to Italy.

This came as a surprise to those inside Pittodrie as there had been no enquires from Lecce regarding the player.

Sunday’s edition of the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claimed Lecce have submitted a bid of €1m (around £865,000) plus add-ons to the Dons for the midfielder.

Ylber Ramadani made 44 appearances for Aberdeen last season. Image: Shutterstock.

But the Press and Journal understands there has still been no contact from the Italian club.

Ramadani made 44 appearances in an impressive first season with the Dons following his move from MTK Budapest last summer.

The 27-year-old played 65 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation
Preston's Mads Frojkaer-Jensen scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Preston North End 2-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris in action against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be 'electric' in new season by boss Barry…
Kilmarnock's Ben Chrisene and Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen winger Marley Watkins signs for Kilmarnock
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City
Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Barry Robson hails 'excellent footballer' Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on…
Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Lugano's Hicham Mahou (R) during the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock
Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen
Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Joe Harper: Raiding the Balkan transfer market paying off for Aberdeen
Aberdeen's new head of recruitment Jordan Miles. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen confirm former West Ham United transfer star Jordan Miles as new head of…