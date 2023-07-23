Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy

Aberdeen have received no contact from Lecce over Ylber Ramadani despite fresh reports linking the Italian Serie A side with the Dons midfielder.

Earlier this month, a report in Albania said the defensive midfielder was “on the verge” of making the move to Italy.

This came as a surprise to those inside Pittodrie as there had been no enquires from Lecce regarding the player.

Sunday’s edition of the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claimed Lecce have submitted a bid of €1m (around £865,000) plus add-ons to the Dons for the midfielder.

But the Press and Journal understands there has still been no contact from the Italian club.

Ramadani made 44 appearances in an impressive first season with the Dons following his move from MTK Budapest last summer.

The 27-year-old played 65 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.