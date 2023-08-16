Clothing retailer Bonmarche to open new store in Oban

A new shop is coming to Oban’s town centre.

Bonmarche has revealed plans to open in Heritage Wharf, taking over the unit once home to M&Co.

The outlet will become the firm’s third offering across the Highlands and Grampian.

The company, which stocks clothes primarily aimed at over 50s in sizes 10-28, already has stores in both Aberdeen and Stornoway.

Bonmarche officials said they are “very excited” to be opening a new store on the west coast.

Job advertisements have already begun appearing in the window as bosses work to secure a store manager and a dedicated team of sales assistants.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when doors will open.

Bonmarche has been approached for comment.