Clothing retailer Bonmarche to open new store in Oban

A new shop is coming to Oban’s town centre.
Bonmarche has revealed plans to open in Heritage Wharf, taking over the unit once home to M&Co.
The outlet will become the firm’s third offering across the Highlands and Grampian.
The company, which stocks clothes primarily aimed at over 50s in sizes 10-28, already has stores in both Aberdeen and Stornoway.
Bonmarche officials said they are “very excited” to be opening a new store on the west coast.
Job advertisements have already begun appearing in the window as bosses work to secure a store manager and a dedicated team of sales assistants.
It’s unclear at this time exactly when doors will open.
Bonmarche has been approached for comment.
