‘Small boat’ street art under Inverness bridge by the Ness Bank(sy) praised

A new mural which appeared under an Inverness bridge has been likened to a Banksy.

The artwork, depicting a group of people in a small boat, has only been spotted in the last few days.

The artwork was noticed by a businessman on his way to work this morning. It is on the side of the River Ness as it comes into the city at Friar’s Bridge under the A82 road.

It depicts a group of nine people in a boat. One boy is dipping his toes in the water. Two are looking out over the water.

Some people think that is a small boat making the trip across the English Channel in search of asylum.

Inverness Banksy on underpass described as ‘beautiful’

Businessman Jordon MacDonald, from Inverness, said: “It’s literally beautiful. Pictures don’t do it justice.

“I pass here every day and I have never seen it before.”

It is not the first time street art has been seen in Inverness. A few months ago several images were put up under the Raigmore Interchange.

They were of an older woman leaning out of a window. They were removed soon after they were put up. At the time the artist was dubbed the “Inverness Banksy”.

Banksy is an England-based street artist, political activist and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed.

The new mural can be seen near the Marriott Hotel.