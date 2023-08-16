‘Small boat’ street art under Inverness bridge by the Ness Bank(sy) praised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Small boat’ street art under Inverness bridge by the Ness Bank(sy) praised

The mural is a small boat that may be in reference to the number of refugees coming into the country.

By Louise Glen
Inverness Banksy has added a new mural on the underpass nhear the Marriott.
Inverness Banksy has added a new mural on the underpass near the Marriott. Image: Jordon MacDonald.

A new mural which appeared under an Inverness bridge has been likened to a Banksy.

The artwork, depicting a group of people in a small boat, has only been spotted in the last few days.

The artwork was noticed by a businessman on his way to work this morning. It is on the side of the River Ness as it comes into the city at Friar’s Bridge under the A82 road.

It depicts a group of nine people in a boat. One boy is dipping his toes in the water. Two are looking out over the water.

Some people think that is a small boat making the trip across the English Channel in search of asylum. 

Inverness Banksy on underpass described as ‘beautiful’

Businessman Jordon MacDonald, from Inverness, said: “It’s literally beautiful. Pictures don’t do it justice.

“I pass here every day and I have never seen it before.”

Jordon MacDonald saw the mural this morning. Image: Jordan MacDonald.

It is not the first time street art has been seen in Inverness. A few months ago several images were put up under the Raigmore Interchange.

They were of an older woman leaning out of a window. They were removed soon after they were put up. At the time the artist was dubbed the “Inverness Banksy”.

Banksy is an England-based street artist, political activist and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed.

The new mural can be seen near the Marriott Hotel.

More from Highlands & Islands

Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran Ferry off indefinitely as steering issues on 'Maid' ends service
Cairngorm Funicular
HIE secures £11 million settlement over Cairngorm Funicular
Bonmarche is preparing to open a new store in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Clothing retailer Bonmarche to open new store in Oban
Maryburgh roundabout with cars approaching.
One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A835 near Maryburgh
Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in the Highlands.
Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year
Ness Bridge
Inverness bridge reopens after emergency services attend water rescue incident
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Castle Sinclair
Wick coastguard rescue walker with broken leg
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
Tributes arefloodingg in for Mandy Mulvey who died following a crash near Wick
Tributes to 'young vibrant lass' who died following crash near Wick

Conversation