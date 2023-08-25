How school pupils in Aberdeen are working to save the planet

We’re taking a closer look at how one local school is focusing on sustainability and creating the STEM leaders of the future.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Young people today are the most eco-conscious generation – after all, Gen Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012), are the first to grow up with climate change as a defining issue.

For schools, making sure students are engaged with sustainability issues is key. They are the future workforce that will have to meet changes in technology and shifting global energy targets.

But young people might also just hold some of the answers to help create a more sustainable world.

Nick Little, head of school at International School Aberdeen (ISA), explains it best. He says: “Children are the leaders and scientists of the future and our biggest ambassadors for reinforcing the importance of global sustainability challenges, including climate change and biodiversity.”

School projects focused on UN Sustainable Development Goals

Already, ISA students are showing just how much impact they can have, with the school running some key clubs and projects to get everyone involved.

So far, these have mostly revolved around the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (or SDG’s as they are better known). These are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Here are just a couple of examples of how ISA students are working towards reaching SDG’s.

Creating a plant-based burger

Key to ISA’s mission to support more aspects of the global SDG’s are two after-school clubs:

the Middle School Young Climate Activists , which focuses on SDG No 13 (Climate Action)

, which focuses on SDG No 13 (Climate Action) the High School Environmental Club, dedicated to tackling a range of sustainability issues

Both clubs have been conducting research with a particular emphasis on SDG No 2 (Zero Hunger) and were tasked last term with designing a ‘Planet-Friendly Burger’.

They worked together to create their vision of a tasty plant-based burger while being asked to consider a broad range of issues including transport and how and where various food is grown.

A questionnaire on plant-based nutrition was distributed and, from the 100 students who responded, a quarter of those said they would consider a more plant-based diet to cut carbon if tastier options were available in the school cafeteria.

Fabiana Pereira, ISA science and technology teacher, says: “There is a huge awareness of sustainability across International School Aberdeen and our students are all learning from each other on how to be more environmentally conscious at home and in the classroom. These issues affect us all and the time has now come for action.

“The projects run by our Young Climate Activists and Environmental Club are very much student-led and are designed to encourage them to visualise the big changes that are coming. They do an amazing job with their research and their passion for our planet and its future is inspiring.”

Designing green spaces for the future

Most recently, two groups of students recently took the theory, knowledge and skills gained in the classroom to the next level in the form of an Industrial Cadets Bronze Project.

The two ISA teams chose to:

Team 1: Design a building with a vision of sustainability in a bid to tackle climate change.

Design a building with a vision of sustainability in a bid to tackle climate change. Team 2: Design a green garden tailored for either specific people, a place or purpose.

One of the students commented: “The main things we wanted inside our garden were: a cafe, a greenhouse, endangered animals area, bees, vegetable patch/fruit area, shop to sell extra produce, Scottish plants and a water irrigation system. We wanted the garden to create its own energy to ensure it was self-sustainable.”

The projects meant student had to think about a broad range of issues including how green spaces are designed, what nature might look like in the future, and how the choices they make today can impact their future.

International School Aberdeen: sustainability and future makers of change

ISA has adapted over the last 50 years, adjusting its mindset towards a different kind of education – one geared toward helping our children find their place in a rapidly changing world.

And it’s working! Sustainable development is now infused into many aspects of the curriculum, to help encourage a more environmental lifestyle.

That includes a focus on cultivating leaders and the future makers of change, with an emphasis on educating STEM leaders as the next generation of innovators.

Nick says: “ISA supports students to develop a passion for protecting our planet. Our young people have an incredible knowledge and awareness of the climate change movement and how sustainability issues will affect their futures.”

Back in 2016, ISA was proud to receive its first EcoSchools Green Flag award and since then, it has successfully renewed the award each year.

At International School Aberdeen, sustainability is a top priority. Find out more about how the school addresses climate change and builds future leaders.