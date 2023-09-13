Scotland’s only indoor ice climbing centre is set to reopen with new tenants.

Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) have announced that their chosen new tenant is Fort William’s 3 Wise Monkeys.

The KCT say they are ‘excited’ to work with 3 Wise Monkeys as they revitalise the facility and “renew its place within the community”.

“We hope that you will join us in welcoming 3 Wise Monkeys to the village. Thank you all again for your continued support.”

Recap: what happened to Ice Factor?

Ice Factor Kinlochleven was a popular part of the Lochaber outdoor sports scene for almost two decades.

However, Ice Factor and the KCT found themselves in a legal dispute over unpaid rent arrears. The rent arrears were reported to be £35,000.

On 28 June, the trust were able to regain the building after successfully irritating the lease.

Once the national ice climbing centre was reclaimed, the KCT proactively searched for a new tenant.

Their aim was to find a party who would commit to preserving the venue’s legacy as an indoor ice climbing facility.

The KCT then shared on 12 September that they had chosen their new tenants: Fort William’s 3 Wise Monkeys.

Who are 3 Wise Monkeys?

3 Wise Monkeys are an indoor climbing centre based in Fort William.

The climbing centre hosts training facilities, bouldering, roped climbing, a shop as well as a cafe.

A spokesperson for the company say they are ‘really excited’ to take the National Ice Climbing Centre forwards.

“We are looking forward to getting stuck in,” says the spokesperson.

“We have lots of ideas, and are really pleased to see so much community support for us taking it forwards.”

“We’ll be doing some community consultations in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on our social media channels for those.”

You can follow 3 Wise Monkeys on Instagram and on Facebook.

