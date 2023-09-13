Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kinlochleven’s ice climbing centre to reopen as new tenants are chosen

The indoor ice climbing facility is set to reopen in the next coming months.

By Shannon Morrison
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Image supplied by Kinlochleven Community Trust

Scotland’s only indoor ice climbing centre is set to reopen with new tenants.

Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) have announced that their chosen new tenant is Fort William’s 3 Wise Monkeys.

The KCT say they are ‘excited’ to work with 3 Wise Monkeys as they revitalise the facility and “renew its place within the community”.

“We hope that you will join us in welcoming 3 Wise Monkeys to the village. Thank you all again for your continued support.”

Recap: what happened to Ice Factor?

Ice Factor Kinlochleven was a popular part of the Lochaber outdoor sports scene for almost two decades.

However, Ice Factor and the KCT found themselves in a legal dispute over unpaid rent arrears. The rent arrears were reported to be £35,000.

Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) reveal that Ice Factor have had their lease of the building terminated.
Pictured: Kinlochleven’s National Ice Climbing Centre. Image supplied by Kinlochleven Community Trust

 

On 28 June, the trust were able to regain the building after successfully irritating the lease.

Once the national ice climbing centre was reclaimed, the KCT proactively searched for a new tenant.

Their aim was to find a party who would commit to preserving the venue’s legacy as an indoor ice climbing facility.

The KCT then shared on 12 September that they had chosen their new tenants: Fort William’s 3 Wise Monkeys.

Who are 3 Wise Monkeys?

3 Wise Monkeys are an indoor climbing centre based in Fort William.

The climbing centre hosts training facilities, bouldering, roped climbing, a shop as well as a cafe.

A spokesperson for the company say they are ‘really excited’ to take the National Ice Climbing Centre forwards.

“We are looking forward to getting stuck in,” says the spokesperson.

“We have lots of ideas, and are really pleased to see so much community support for us taking it forwards.”

“We’ll be doing some community consultations in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on our social media channels for those.”

You can follow 3 Wise Monkeys on Instagram and on Facebook.

More stories from Lochaber

More from Highlands & Islands

Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged following alleged racist incident in Inverness taxi
A silver car with a taxi sign on it at Inverness taxi rank.
Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him 'I'll tell police…
Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador with the company
Tourism investment could see Highlands benefit by £400m from high-spending eco-conscious visitors
The Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney
Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney goes on the market for £675,000
Orkney cruise
Orkney council and police hope to ease tensions between locals and cycling cruise liner…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Farmer admitted animal cruelty charges after letting a bull terrier starve to death in his abandoned property Picture shows; Brian Farmer. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 27/07/2023
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid…
Basking sharks can often be spotted off the coast of Scotland. Image: National Trust.
Basking sharks: Expert advice from Oban on when and where to spot 'gentle giants'
Shiant Islands bothy
'More than just a fundraiser': Appeal aims to build new bothies and preserve the…
Wick Family Centre where No Limits Caithness is based. The Wick day care has been reported for allowing children to play in water containing bird poo among other concerns
Inspectors slam Wick daycare for allowing children to play in bird poo contaminated water
CR0044042 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Fergus Ewing MSP and campaigner for dualling of the A9 speaks to 'The Press & Journal' and photographed on the A9 close to the Grainish junction north of Aviemore. 27th July '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing catches Covid - but still launches new attack on his…

Conversation