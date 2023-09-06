Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costa closes High Street coffee shop in Fort William

Customers will now need to go to the Drive Thru on Fort William's North Road for their caffeine fix.

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William high street where Costa Coffee was
Fort William High Street. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023

Costa Coffee have officially announced the closure of their store on Fort William High Street.

Business continues as normal for their Drive Thru.

Costa Coffee closed their branch on 102-104 High Street, Fort William permanently in August 2023.

Regarding the closure on Fort William High Street, a spokesperson for the chain stated: “We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause.”

Fortunately for Fort William, Costa Coffee will continue to operate their store on North Road on the A82.

The North Road branch hosts both sit-in and drive thru amenities, and underwent a recent refurbishment in December 2020.

The coffee chain currently has over 2,800 stores in the UK, and aims to operate over 500 Drive Thru sites by 2025.

But another popular site that has closed this year include one on Edinburgh’s Haddington Place.

It was reported that the branch in the capital closed ‘suddenly’, informing customers via a note stuck on the door.

How healthy is Fort William High Street?

Other closures on Fort William High Street over the past year include Superdrug, whose next closest branch is now in Oban.

Chain retailer M&Co closed their doors on March 2023, and local favourite House of Clan Jamfrie in November 2022.

However, the town has welcomed the arrival of other retailers.

Tool and building supply retailers Toolstation opened on 7 August, bringing approximately seven new jobs to the town.

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Go Outdoors Express will also open up shop in the Lochaber town later this year.

Go Outdoors Express will be moving into the old Tesco Express unit on the High Street.

