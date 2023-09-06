Costa Coffee have officially announced the closure of their store on Fort William High Street.

Business continues as normal for their Drive Thru.

Costa Coffee closed their branch on 102-104 High Street, Fort William permanently in August 2023.

Regarding the closure on Fort William High Street, a spokesperson for the chain stated: “We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause.”

Fortunately for Fort William, Costa Coffee will continue to operate their store on North Road on the A82.

The North Road branch hosts both sit-in and drive thru amenities, and underwent a recent refurbishment in December 2020.

The coffee chain currently has over 2,800 stores in the UK, and aims to operate over 500 Drive Thru sites by 2025.

But another popular site that has closed this year include one on Edinburgh’s Haddington Place.

It was reported that the branch in the capital closed ‘suddenly’, informing customers via a note stuck on the door.

How healthy is Fort William High Street?

Other closures on Fort William High Street over the past year include Superdrug, whose next closest branch is now in Oban.

Chain retailer M&Co closed their doors on March 2023, and local favourite House of Clan Jamfrie in November 2022.

However, the town has welcomed the arrival of other retailers.

Tool and building supply retailers Toolstation opened on 7 August, bringing approximately seven new jobs to the town.

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Go Outdoors Express will also open up shop in the Lochaber town later this year.

Go Outdoors Express will be moving into the old Tesco Express unit on the High Street.

