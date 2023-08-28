‘It’s ridculous!’ Bemused RAC mechanic tasked with 750-mile to repair Orkney woman’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s ridculous!’ Bemused RAC mechanic tasked with 750-mile to repair Orkney woman’s car

It would have taken the RAC worker 30 hours to make the round-trip for the job.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Collage of Hayley Green on left with map from Devon to Orkney route on right.
The mechanic would have had to travel the length of the UK to help Hayley Green. Image: Hayley Green/Google

An Orkney driver has revealed a Devon RAC mechanic was tasked with the “ridiculous” task of travelling to the islands to fix her car.

Council worker Hayley Green’s electric car broke down at the rapid charger near the ferry terminal in Stromness.

Concerned she might be blocking the space from someone else to us, she called to get her Nissan moving quickly again.

However, she was soon called back by a RAC mechanic warning it might take longer than an hour for him to get from Devon to Orkney.

Why was RAC mechanic sent to Orkney from Devon?

When Mrs Green reported her car she did so during the RAC’s automated system, which told her a mechanic would soon be in touch.

When the man called her he asked her to confirm her location, before quickly laughing.

Mrs Green, who said the bemused mechanic was very polite, said: “The first thing he asked me to do was to confirm my postcode. When I told him it was KW16 for Stromness he laughed and said it would take him longer than an hour to get here from Devon.

“He said he had looked it up and it was 750 miles, which I agreed was fairly far to come. I got the impression it had happened to him before.

“To be honest, that was the end of my communication with the RAC because I know the local garage that always gets these calls from the RAC, the AA or whoever so I called them directly and they came to help. I don’t know if they were contacted by the RAC after that.

“It’s silly and ridiculous and it was fine for me, but if it was a tourist then they might have got properly stuck.”

Mrs Green explained the RAC has since apologised to her and offered her compensation for the confusion.

The RAC says it is investigating the issue that caused the job to be assigned to the Devon driver. Image: PA

A spokesman for the company said: “We’ve apologised to Hayley for the problem and delay she experienced.

“The service she received was unfortunately not up to our usual high standard.

“We’re looking at online breakdown reports from Orkney to see what may have happened.

“In the meantime, we ask all our members on the island to report their breakdowns on the phone by calling 0333 2000 999.”

