Home News Highlands & Islands

Climber falls to his death on peak near Ben Nevis

It is Scotland's ninth-highest mountain peak. 

By Lauren Taylor
Ben Nevis covered in snow
The man was attempting the Carn Mor Dearg route on Ben Nevis.

A 66-year-old climber has died after falling at Càrn Mòr Dearg.

Emergency services were called to the peak, near Ben Nevis at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

A 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances, and his next of kin have been informed.

He has not been named by police.

Càrn Mòr Dearg is 4,003ft high and is linked to Ben Nevis by a ridge.

It is Scotland’s ninth-highest mountain peak.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of a man having fallen at Càrn Mòr Dearg near Fort William around 12.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

“Emergency services attended, and a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and next of kin have been informed.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

