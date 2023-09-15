Highland Soap Company – already popular around the world – to expand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Soap Company – already popular around the world – to expand

The company will quadruple the size of its soap factory.

By Louise Glen
Highland Soap Compnay in Fort William.
Highland Soap Company has already expanded its visitor centre at Inverlochy Mains. Image: Highland Soap Company.

The Highland Soap Company in Fort William has revealed plans to expand.

The business is preparing to double its production capacity, significantly increase turnover and create new jobs after receiving funding towards its £205,600 expansion project.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has given a £51,400 grant towards the scheme.

The new facility will be a 12,000 sq ft warehouse, four times the size of the company’s current workshop, and located near Inverlochy Castle.

In the next three to six years, the project will create six full-time equivalent jobs and lead to a £1.9m increase in company turnover, more than £700,000 of which will come from international sales.

The Highland Soap Co Ltd was founded by Emma Parton in 2003, one of its three directors. It manufactures skincare products with an emphasis on organic, wild-harvested and natural ingredients.

The Highland Soap Company has opened a new shop in Aviemore Picture shows Emma Parton, founder of the Highland Soap Company.
Emma Parton, founder of the Highland Soap Company. Aviemore. Image: Supplied.

The business has seen steady growth over the years, developing into a well-known local brand, benefitting from growing interest in natural and organic products as well as increasing tourism.

It now has six stores and a thriving online business.

Highland Soap Company ships from Fort William to the world

The company sells through 300 gift shops and 4,000 hotel rooms and exports to USA, Asia and the EU.

The use of organic ingredients and sustainable packaging, as well as a vibrant local tourism industry, has resulted in strong demand for HSC products.

More space and more advanced machinery will cut the firm’s production costs, increase capacity and allow a wider range of products to be manufactured.

The expansion project will help retain and protect a key manufacturing and tourism business in Lochaber.

Eilidh Cameron, head of business growth with HIE’s Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross team, said: “The Highland Soap Company is a really important local employer of manufacturing jobs in Fort William.

“The company has grown steadily over the past 20 years and has both the ambition and clear potential to continue that growth.

Archie MacDonald and Emma Parton directors of the Highland Soap Company.
Archie MacDonald and Emma Parton directors of Highland Soap Company. Image: Highland Soap Company.

“The increase in manufacturing capacity is a huge boost for the local economy and will provide great opportunities to retain young people in Lochaber and sustain community resilience.

“I am very pleased we have been able to provide support for this latest expansion and look forward to continuing to work with the company as the project develops.”

Archie MacDonald, director of The Highland Soap Company said: “We are very grateful for the support from HIE to help us bring in such state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and for helping us fit out our new facility.

“Thanks to this shared investment we expect to be able to continue our rate of growth in the decade ahead, opening new shops and growing our wholesale and exports business.”

Conversation