Body found in search for 74-year-old who went missing on Skye walking holiday

Police have now confirmed a body has been found on the Cuillin range in the Isle of Skye.

By Mike Merritt and Lottie Hood
Francis Johnson
A body has been found during the search for Francis Johnson who went missing in Skye. Image: Police

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing from a walking holiday in Skye.

Francis Johnson, 74, was last seen at the Glenbrittle Campsite on Wednesday September 5.

Mr Johnson’s body was found after it was seen through binoculars by Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

The experienced hiker and camper left his home in Dorset on Monday September 4 for a holiday in the West Highlands.

Pensioner Francis Johnson was last seen at the Glenbrittlle campsite.
Francis Johnson was last seen at the Glenbrittle Campsite on Skye. Image: Stock.

But after he was not seen following booking into Glenbrittle, his family reported him missing. 

Police have now confirmed a body has been found on the Cuillin range in the Isle of Skye.

While the man’s body has not been formally identified, officers say Francis Johnson’s family have been made aware.

Skye MRT member praised for eagle eye during search

It follows after a massive search for Mr Johnson was carried out on Saturday on Skye with nearly 30 members from mountain rescue teams assisting.

A body was found nearly 1,500 feet up on the south bank of Sgurr nan Gobhar found in the Cuillins. It took four hours to stretcher the man’s remains off the hill.

A police spokeswoman said: “The body of a man has been found on the Cuillin range in the Isle of Skye during searches for a missing person.

“He is yet to be formally identified but the family of Francis Johnson, 74, who had been reported missing in the area, have been informed.”

Saturday’s search involved Skye, Kintail and Cairngorm MRTs, Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway.

The body was spotted by a member from Skye MRT through binoculars one hour into the search.

Neil Urquhart, team leader of Skye MRT, said: “She was looking through binoculars and saw something that did not appear natural.

“It was only by using a large drone from Cairngorm MRT and getting right by the remains could you tell it was a body.

“If our team member had not seen it would have been so easy to miss. She did incredibly well. We would also like to thank all the other teams who came to help. It also follows Friday’s search.”

