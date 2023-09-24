Scottish Cup: Turriff United, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City progress to second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup: Turriff United, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City progress to second round

Turra got the better of Sauchie, Dee hammered Dalbeattie Start and the Hedgemen defeated fellow Highland League outfit Rothes.

By Reporter
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Ewan Clark netted Turriff United's winning goal in their Scottish Cup triumph against Sauchie.

Turriff United overcame a stern test against Sauchie Juniors as they fought back from losing the first goal to win 2-1 and move into the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit started brightly and went ahead after eleven minutes when Mark Smith forced the ball home from close range after Finlay Murray had blocked on the goal line.

Smith then saw his header hit the bar but Turriff turned the game in their favour as the impressive Jack McKenzie sent a fantastic 25-yard effort into the postage stamp corner which left keeper Chick Clark helpless.

Ewan Clark, who signed a contract extension before the game, put United ahead three minutes after the break with another fine goal.

The striker broke down the right wing before cutting into the box and firing a low effort across the advancing keeper into the bottom corner.

David Dey then brilliantly blocked a fine Ross Kavanagh effort that was goal-bound before Sauchie finished the game with ten men as Lucas Williamson was sent off for collecting two yellow cards in the 90th minute.

‘I’m really proud’

United manager Dean Donaldson, who signed 18-year-old former Aberdeen youth Timi Fantona prior to the tie, was thrilled with his team’s performance saying that it was a squad effort that won the game.

He said: “I am over the moon with what the boys gave to a man as everyone showed what they can do against a really experienced, hard, physical and determined team that are in my opinion very good.

“To match them and better them, especially after going behind early on, I am really proud of my players and it is a great day for the club and our supporters.

“We got two great goals with Jack McKenzie putting a rocket in from 25 yards when we needed it and then Ewan Clark has no margin for error and put it in the corner.

“We could have killed the game as a contest as we had a couple of other chances but I have no complaints and just to be in the next round with victory over a very good team shows how far this team has come.”

  • Banks o’ Dee 6-0 Dalbeattie Star

Ruthless finishing by Banks o’ Dee ensured they advanced to round two of the Scottish Cup in style with 6-0 win against Dalbeattie Star at Spain Park.

Home co-manager Josh Winton was content his team waited patiently to get in control before unleashing a series of knock-out punches.

He said: “It took us a while to get our first goal and it makes you wonder if it is going to be one of those days.

“Their goalkeeper had some good saves, while for us Andy Shearer had a really good save to his right and another shot tipped over.

“The boys were patient, moving the ball about from side to side and the first two goals came just before the break.

“We spoke at half time about being ruthless, three goals right away secured the win.

“We were well worth it and look forward to seeing what we get next in the draw.”

Dee on top

The floodgates eventually opened in 42 minutes when a slick passing move into the box opened up the visiting defence allowing Hamish MacLeod to hammer home.

Just on half-time Luke Emmett raced to the left by-line squaring to the back post for Max Alexander to knock the ball in.

Amazingly three further goals came within five minutes of the resumption. Alexander left Konar Pietsch well beaten with a firmly placed shot low into the corner from the left angle.

Hamish MacLeod, right, scored Banks o’ Dee’s opener in their Scottish Cup victory against Dalbeattie Star

Next on the scene was Chris Antoniazzi who waltzed into the box and unleashed a left-foot screamer high into the roof of the net.

Seconds later MacLeod charged down an attempted Pietsch clearance before rolling into the empty net

In 63 minutes Pietsch saved but Alexander easily converted the rebound to make it six while right at the end substitute Lachie MacLeod had a penalty kick saved.

  • Brechin City 4-0 Rothes

Brechin City booked their place in the second round of the Scottish Cup with a 4-0 victory over Rothes at Glebe Park.

Grady McGrath’s hat-trick was the highlight of an accomplished Hedgemen performance.

Manager said: “We were a wee bit sloppy in the first half after scoring so early and we gave the ball away a few times but in the second half I thought that we were great.

“The level of some our play and the goals we scored were fantastic.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk was pleased to defeat Rothes in the Scottish Cup

“We spoke to the boys at half-time about some of the aspects we were a bit unhappy with and to be fair it wasn’t an awful lot.

“It was just about doing things quicker and doing the simple things and the boys responded well and we were able to do that in the second-half.

“Scoring so early after the break certainly helped but overall I thought that the boys were great.”

McGrath makes the difference

City got off to a whirlwind start opening the scoring with barely a couple of minutes on the clock when McGrath was on the spot to blast home a Marc Scott cross.

City enjoyed the majority of possession and pressure thereafter but were unable to add to their tally.

However, after the break they doubled their lead within a couple of minutes and it was McGrath again on target when he slotted in the rebound after a Lewis Martin shot had been blocked.

The striker completed his hat-trick just a couple of minutes later when he superbly lobbed the ball over visitors keeper Sean McCarthy.

City were in full control and a close-range finish from substitute Stuart Heenan in the final minute made it 4-0.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were well beaten in the end but it was a terrible start to both halves.

“We weathered the storm after the opening goal and got ourselves back into the game and we had a couple of chances before the break.

“Losing the second goal at the start of the second half left us with a mountain to climb and we just couldn’t get back into the match.”

