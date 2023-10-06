‘It’s almost surreal’: Rugby-daft Culloden youngster to lead Scotland out at huge World Cup game in Paris

A 12-year-old Highland rugby player will march Scotland onto the pitch in front of more than 80,000 fans at a huge World Cup tie.

Alastair Grant, from Culloden, was selected to be a mascot for the Scottish Rugby team in Paris on Saturday.

Coaches from his home team nominated the young player to become a Defender of Tomorrow – and represent his home country on the world stage.

On Saturday, Alastair, dressed in his Scottish rugby strip, will walk the team out onto the pitch in front of an 81,000-strong crowd at Stade de France.

Highland rugby player gears up for Rugby World Cup debut

Speaking to The P&J from their hotel in France, Alastair’s father and coach Steven Grant says the family is “unbelievably proud.”

He said: “The whole family can’t believe it.

“It is an unbelievable opportunity and a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

“It is quite amazing to come from a big rugby-supportive family. Alistair is a massive rugby fan so to be selected was just something else.

“We are unbelievably proud. I can’t describe it, it’s almost surreal.”

Alastair joined the Highland Rugby Club at the age of four, dedicating his life to the sport.

Now age 12, he plays for the club’s under 13’s.

On Thursday, Alastair and his dad flew to Paris to take in the sights ahead of his big Rugby World Cup debut.

His mum, Kirsten Grant and 15-year-old sister Sarah have also made the 654-mile trip to celebrate the milestone occasion.

To commemorate the trip, sponsors Land Rover gifted the Culloden Academy youngster with his very own Scotland strip to wear on the night and a model Land Rover defender.

‘He will be walking out with his heroes’

Mr Grant admits that amidst his son’s excitement, nerves are beginning to kick in.

He added: “He is extremely excited. We are a tad nervous because walking out into a massive roaring crowd, it is going to be something else.

“He will be walking out with his heroes. If Jamie Ritchie makes it, then he will be captain so he’ll be holding Jamie Ritchie’s hand going out.

“This is just everything I’ve dreamed come true. It’s a big deal for him. Who wouldn’t love walking out with your heroes on a stage like that?”

Could mascot duties be a sign of things to come?

Alastair hopes to become a professional rugby player in the future, following in the footsteps of his relatives.

Mr Grant concluded: “Kirsten, my wife, her father was a football stalwart in Inverness. Brian Mackay was the ex-manager of Clachnaharry and Nairn County.

“His brother, Douglas Mackay, was one of the legendary players in the Highlands and brought them up through all the divisions. It’s almost like it has skipped a generation.”