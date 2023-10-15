Inverness boy, 6, dies after being found unresponsive in Cyprus swimming pool

A six-year-old boy from Inverness who was found lying unconscious in a swimming pool in Cyprus has died.

The child was on holiday with his family, believed to be his mother and sister, in Paphos on the Mediterranean island when the incident happened on Friday October 6.

Cypriot police told The P&J on Thursday that their investigations have found that the boy, who has not yet been named, “spread his mother’s attention and fell in the swimming pool”.

The boy was given first aid by a lifeguard at the pool, before being taken to Paphos General Hospital.

Due to his condition, he was transferred to Makarios III Hospital in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia for further specialist treatment, where he later died.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office told The P&J on Sunday: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Cyprus.”