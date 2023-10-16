Banks o’ Dee duo Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie bow out of Spain Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee duo Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie bow out of Spain Park

Club president delivers glowing farewell as goalkeeper and defender move on.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer and full-back Dean Lawrie are moving on from the Spain Park side.

The Highland League club confirmed the news that two of their respected servants’ playing-time was over with the following statement.

It said: “Banks o’ Dee announce that long-serving players Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie are stepping back from first-team duties for the foreseeable future.

“Andy first joined the club in 2016 where he went on to win many honours in North Region junior football, returning for a second spell in 2022 during which he made several appearances in our maiden season competing in the Highland Football League and played a pivotal role in the club winning the Highland League Cup in the same season.

“Dean joined Banks o’ Dee in 2018, and he too won many honours in North Region junior football during his time at the club while also going on to represent Banks o’ Dee in the Highland Football League.

“Dean was also part of the squad that won the Aberdeenshire Shield and Aberdeenshire Trophy during a very successful 2021/22 season.”

Professionalism hailed by president

Club president Brian Winton was full of praise for the efforts of the duo.

He said “Andy and Dean have had distinguished football careers representing Banks o’ Dee and other notable clubs in the North East.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when thanking them for their contribution to the recent success in the history of Banks o’ Dee and would like to personally wish them both all the very best for the future.

“Both have shown tremendous professionalism during their time at the club and both personalities will be missed in the dressing room and on the pitch, but their impact on this club will never be forgotten.

“Banks o’ Dee would like to wish Andy and Dean the very best for their futures and both will always be offered the warmest of welcomes back at Spain Park. Thank you, Andy and Dean.”

Fifth spot after weekend win at Locos

The Spain Park side moved up to fifth spot in the Highland League with a 2-0 weekend win at Inverurie Locos in what was the first match in charge for the hosts’ Dean Donaldson.

This Saturday, they travel to Turriff United, who are just two places and one point below them.

