Banks o’ Dee duo Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie bow out of Spain Park

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer and full-back Dean Lawrie are moving on from the Spain Park side.

The Highland League club confirmed the news that two of their respected servants’ playing-time was over with the following statement.

It said: “Banks o’ Dee announce that long-serving players Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie are stepping back from first-team duties for the foreseeable future.

“Andy first joined the club in 2016 where he went on to win many honours in North Region junior football, returning for a second spell in 2022 during which he made several appearances in our maiden season competing in the Highland Football League and played a pivotal role in the club winning the Highland League Cup in the same season.

“Dean joined Banks o’ Dee in 2018, and he too won many honours in North Region junior football during his time at the club while also going on to represent Banks o’ Dee in the Highland Football League.

“Dean was also part of the squad that won the Aberdeenshire Shield and Aberdeenshire Trophy during a very successful 2021/22 season.”

👏 Banks O' Dee FC today announce that long serving players Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie are stepping back from first team duties for the foreseeable future. Read below for club statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GUJB2nybUy — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) October 16, 2023

Professionalism hailed by president

Club president Brian Winton was full of praise for the efforts of the duo.

He said “Andy and Dean have had distinguished football careers representing Banks o’ Dee and other notable clubs in the North East.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when thanking them for their contribution to the recent success in the history of Banks o’ Dee and would like to personally wish them both all the very best for the future.

“Both have shown tremendous professionalism during their time at the club and both personalities will be missed in the dressing room and on the pitch, but their impact on this club will never be forgotten.

“Banks o’ Dee would like to wish Andy and Dean the very best for their futures and both will always be offered the warmest of welcomes back at Spain Park. Thank you, Andy and Dean.”

Fifth spot after weekend win at Locos

The Spain Park side moved up to fifth spot in the Highland League with a 2-0 weekend win at Inverurie Locos in what was the first match in charge for the hosts’ Dean Donaldson.

This Saturday, they travel to Turriff United, who are just two places and one point below them.