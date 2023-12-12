Dingwall mums have lucky escape after car erupts into flames on busy A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall mums have lucky escape after car erupts into flames on busy A9

Suzanne Mackay and her friend Charlotte were guided to safety by a Good Samaritan just moments before the car exploded near Munlochy junction.

By Louise Glen
Suzanne Mackay was thankful to stangers who helped her after her car went on fire near the Munlochy Junction on the A9.
Suzanne Mackay thanked everyone who helped her after her car exploded. Image: Suzanne Mackay.

A Dingwall mum-of-three has described the terrifying moment her car burst into flames on the A9.

Suzanne Mackay was returning home from a Christmas shopping trip in Inverness with her friend Charlotte yesterday afternoon when her car started to lose power.

They were travelling in the fast lane of the busy road near Munlochy when flames erupted from the vehicle.

Just moments after the friends escaped – helped by a Good Samaritan who ushered them to safety – the car exploded into a ball of flames.

“It is unbearable to think what would have happened if my son was in the car, or my niece’s baby that I often look after,” said Suzanne, 42.

“It could have been much worse, and I am so grateful for everyone who came to help. I am also grateful that no one was injured.”

Car ‘exploded’ on A9 near Munlochy junction

Charlotte had originally offered to take her Mini to Inverness for the friends shopping trip, but Suzanne said that taking her bigger Kia Sedona 2009 car made sense.

She said the car is regularly serviced and has a full MOT.

Suzanne said: “I was driving in the fast lane when the car’s power just went. I then noticed that the car was on fire.

“I have no idea how, but with no power we managed to get the car to the side of the road on a verge at the Munlochy junction. We were going at a snail’s pace.

“We got out of the car, grabbed our bags and seconds later the car was on fire.”

A good Samaritan in a pick-up truck stopped and urgently moved the two women away from the car, saying “that car is going to go up”.

The car exploded into flames on the side of the A9 by the Munlochy Junction.
Suzanne Mackay said she was grateful to everyone who came to her rescue. Image: Suzanne McKay.

Seconds later the car blew up in flames with a bang, and the pickup truck driver – Gavin Kelt – went onto the A9 to stop cars.

Suzanne continued: “Our legs were like jelly.

“Gavin saved our lives and kept us safe. He has even been in touch since to find out how we are.

“An off-duty ambulance driver also came to help. She was an angel, as I started to have a panic attack.

“If it wasn’t for the kindness of strangers we would be in a very different situation today.”

Locals rushed to help extinguish the flames

The car was on fire as soon as the women got out the car at Munlochy Junction on the A9.
The car started to go on fire as they got out the car. Image: Suzanne McKay.

Workers from local company Richard Fraser arrived on the scene with fire extinguishers as emergency services started to arrive on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called at 2.54pm yesterday to reports of a car on fire at the Munlochy junction.

“We mobilised two appliances from Inverness.

“The crew used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”

 

