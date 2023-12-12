Have you seen this defibrillator? Life-saving equipment goes missing from Forres Community Fire Station

A Moray charity is appealing for help from the public to track down a missing defibrillator.

The life-saving equipment has been unexpectedly removed from outside Forres Community Fire Station at some point this week.

It was installed on the station wall on Thornhill Place last month thanks to Keiran’s Legacy.

The charity works with communities, public places, schools, sports facilities and emergency services to provide external defibrillators.

Their work has been extended to provide hands-on defibrillator training.

Keiran’s Legacy was set up by Sandra and Gordon McKandie following the death of their son, Keiran, in a tragic crash in 2016.

Keiran McKandie, who was just 16 when he died, lived 10 miles away from Forres in Miltonduff.

Defibrillator missing in Forres

In a post shared online, Keiran’s Legacy asked: “Has anybody seen a defibrillator like the one below?”

The post continued: “It has gone missing from the outside of the fire station in Forres.

“This is a life-saving piece of equipment and it could be needed to save a life of a child or adult or someone you care about.”

“If anybody knows or has seen anything then please get in touch.”

The missing defibrillator has been reported to the police.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the defibrillator can contact police via 101 or get in touch with Keiran’s Legacy directly.