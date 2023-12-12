Have you seen this defibrillator? Life-saving equipment goes missing from Forres Community Fire Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you seen this defibrillator? Life-saving equipment goes missing from Forres Community Fire Station

The defibrillator was provided by the charity set up in memory of Keiran McKandie.

By Ellie Milne
Maps screenshot of Forres Community Fire Station and a defibrillator
A defibrillator, like the one pictured on the right, has gone missing from outside Forres Community Fire Station Image: Google Maps/Keiran's Legacy.

A Moray charity is appealing for help from the public to track down a missing defibrillator.

The life-saving equipment has been unexpectedly removed from outside Forres Community Fire Station at some point this week.

It was installed on the station wall on Thornhill Place last month thanks to Keiran’s Legacy.

The charity works with communities, public places, schools, sports facilities and emergency services to provide external defibrillators.

Their work has been extended to provide hands-on defibrillator training.

Keiran’s Legacy was set up by Sandra and Gordon McKandie following the death of their son, Keiran, in a tragic crash in 2016.

Keiran McKandie, who was just 16 when he died, lived 10 miles away from Forres in Miltonduff.

Defibrillator missing in Forres

Hugh McCulloch, headteacher of Elgin High School, and Sandra McKandie, from Keiran's Legacy, with the defibrillator at Elgin High School
Sandra McKandie, from Keiran’s Legacy, has helped provide life-saving defibrillators across Moray. Here she is pictured at Elgin High School with headteacher Hugh McCulloch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In a post shared online, Keiran’s Legacy asked: “Has anybody seen a defibrillator like the one below?”

The post continued: “It has gone missing from the outside of the fire station in Forres.

“This is a life-saving piece of equipment and it could be needed to save a life of a child or adult or someone you care about.”

“If anybody knows or has seen anything then please get in touch.”

The missing defibrillator has been reported to the police.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the defibrillator can contact police via 101 or get in touch with Keiran’s Legacy directly.

