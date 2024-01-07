Search ongoing for owner of capsized Lochinver yacht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search ongoing for owner of capsized Lochinver yacht

Emergency services were despatched after a mast was spotted sticking out of the water around 25 yards off the shore at Strathan Bay.

By Bailey Moreton
The wreckage was spotted off the shore of Lochinver. Image: Shutterstock.
The wreckage was spotted off the shore of Lochinver. Image: Shutterstock.

Emergency services are searching for the owner of a yacht that has sunk off the coast of Lochinver.

The Lochinver lifeboat crew confirmed they were called out at 10.40am yesterday morning to assist after a mast was spotted sticking out of the water around 25 yards off the shore at Strathan Bay.

Coastguard teams from Stornoway, Ullapool and Achiltibuie were also despatched.

Fears had been raised that the sinking was an ongoing incident, however it is understood no one was on the vessel at the time.

The incident has been passed to Police Scotland who will be carrying out enquiries, including contacting the owner.

Searches ongoing to find sunken vessel’s owner

Meanwhile, a search helicopter was sent from Inverness at around 8.45am this morning to make a search of the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, 6 January, 2024, we were made aware of a yacht capsized at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard said they believed the discovery could just be “some wreckage”.

Meanwhile, Lochinver Lifeboat did not rule out that the vessel could have come loose from where it was moored.

