Search ongoing for owner of capsized Lochinver yacht

Emergency services are searching for the owner of a yacht that has sunk off the coast of Lochinver.

The Lochinver lifeboat crew confirmed they were called out at 10.40am yesterday morning to assist after a mast was spotted sticking out of the water around 25 yards off the shore at Strathan Bay.

Coastguard teams from Stornoway, Ullapool and Achiltibuie were also despatched.

Fears had been raised that the sinking was an ongoing incident, however it is understood no one was on the vessel at the time.

The incident has been passed to Police Scotland who will be carrying out enquiries, including contacting the owner.

Searches ongoing to find sunken vessel’s owner

Meanwhile, a search helicopter was sent from Inverness at around 8.45am this morning to make a search of the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, 6 January, 2024, we were made aware of a yacht capsized at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard said they believed the discovery could just be “some wreckage”.

Meanwhile, Lochinver Lifeboat did not rule out that the vessel could have come loose from where it was moored.