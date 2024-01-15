Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A matter of urgency’: Locals launch petition to reopen Mallaig’s Mackintosh Centre

The temporary closure has been described as 'another nail in the coffin' for the Lochaber village.

By Shannon Morrison
The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.
Pictured: The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.

A petition has been created to challenge the temporary closure of a Highland care home.

The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig has had its services suspended since July 26.

NHS Highland cited “recruitment challenges” as the cause of the temporary closure.

However, six months later the Mackintosh Centre is yet to re-open and locals are growing concerned.

Now a petition calling for the Mallaig care home to re-open has been launched.

The fight against isolating the elderly

Mallaig resident Anne Titley started the campaign on January 11. The petiti0n has already attracted hundreds of backers.

The petition states that the community wish to see the care home re-opened “as a matter of urgency”.

Anne hopes that re-opening the centre would combat loneliness in the elderly community.

She says: “This is a much needed resource for the older people.

the Mackintosh Centre, Mallaig.
Pictured: the Mackintosh Centre, Mallaig.

 

“It is right by the local high school so often the children would pop in and bring some light into their day.

“What we are now seeing is the elderly being left isolated in their own home – but we don’t want that. So we are fighting that.”

The campaign also stresses the importance of care home residents being surrounded by family members.

“It is really unsettling for the residents to move. Not everyone can stay at home alone, or be looked after by their families.

“The Mackintosh Centre was built to provide day care – that was its purpose. We cannot let it die.”

No opening date in sight for the Mackintosh Centre

Once services were suspended, permanent staff members were offered a temporary relocation to another part of the NHS Highland care service.

Many were transferred to Invernevis House in Fort William – about an hour away.

NHS Highland have now confirmed they have not yet been able to recruit sufficient staff in order to re-open the Mackintosh Centre.

West Highland Hotel in Mallaig, Lochaber
Pictured: Mallaig harbour by Sandy McCook

Karen-Anne Wilson, NHS Highland’s district manager for Lochaber described the temporary closure as a ‘difficult decision’.

She says: “Since July we have spent time trying to recruit to the vacant posts but we still haven’t been able to recruit sufficient staff to enable us to reopen.

“In partnership with the Highland Council we are currently engaging at district and locality planning level to explore alternative and sustainable models of care for different client groups.

“This is to enable our communities to be more sustainable and our workforce aligned to support people to live independently at home including how friends, family and local groups can help, with in-reach support from staff teams.”

The petition ‘Re-open the Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig’ can be signed by following this link here: www.change.org

