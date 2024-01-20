Emergency service descend on Keith street following ongoing incident

Police have cordoned off part of a residential street in Keith as part of an ongoing incident.

Police and paramedics were called to Regent Street, part of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, this morning.

The nature of the incident, which took place near Fife Square is unclear at this time.

Screen erected on a residential street in Keith

Pictures taken at the scene show an ambulance and a police car stationed outside a row of residential properties.

A small recycling truck is parked among the emergency crews, with a green sheet erected from the rear blocking the view of the pavement.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.