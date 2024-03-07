Levelling Up: Now Orkney is finally getting some cash, what will £20million buy for the islands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Levelling Up: Now Orkney is finally getting some cash, what will £20million buy for the islands?

Council's previous Levelling Up ambitions included upgrades to harbour infrastructure, a fixed link between two islands, and a "Cultural Nexus."

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
The MV Varagen tied up in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Ferries, harbours and heritage could be the main spends for the £20m pledged to Orkney in the Budget.

This will be the first time the islands have received Levelling Up money since the funding stream was set up.

So, what will the cash be spent on?

Levelling up funding was set up to support infrastructure and transport projects across the UK.

Looking at some of the major issues affecting Orkney – and the local council’s previous ambitions for potential Levelling Up funding – improvement to the internal ferry fleet stands out as the obvious candidate.

However, following yesterday’s announcement of the £20million, the immediate answer from the council on how the money will be used is “It’s too soon to say.”

The local authority says no definite projects have been identified.

It is awaiting further details of the parameters of the fund from the UK Government.

However, the council says communities will have a “significant role to play” in finding worthy projects.

One thing the council has been clear on is that they will aim to spread the money throughout Orkney.

It won’t just be for Kirkwall projects.

The government announcements about the funding specified that it was going to Kirkwall, as the money is coming via the ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns’ funding stream.

But the islands’ council has since clarified that the money is “for Orkney in general”.

A council spokeswoman said the statement from the secretary of state for Levelling Up, housing, and communities, Michael Gove, made it clear that they’d have the ability to spread the money “across a wider area”.

What projects did Orkney Islands Council put forward for Levelling Up funding in the past?

There have been two competitive rounds of Levelling Up in the past.

Orkney Islands Council didn’t apply to the first but it did hand in an application for the second.

Two years ago, the council’s policy and resources agreed to put forward proposals for upgrading harbour infrastructure at Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay and Graemsay, to accommodate the existing ro-ro fleet.

This project was thought to cost £70million and the council sought £50million of Levelling Up money for it.

The committee also agreed that, when round 3 of Levelling Up came around, a bid for a fixed link between two of the North Isles or a replacement of one of the existing ferries should be prepared, with a preference for a low carbon-fuelled vessel.

Another project that the committee had considered putting forward for round 2 but left for round 3, was a £31.7million “Cultural Nexus.”

This would have included a “museum of the isles”, a laboratory, and a place for the county’s historic collections.

Councillor at that time Steve Sankey also pushed for levelling up money to go to “upgrading” the second Churchill Barrier.

Not all councillors were in favour of the money being used for the barriers, but they decided to make sure the council wasn’t stuck with a fixed menu of projects for Levelling Up round 3, leaving the potential for any worthy projects, including something for the barriers.

While there was indeed a third round, it didn’t call for new applications.

Instead, the money went out to applications handed in for the second round that missed out.

And Orkney still got nothing.

What is ‘Levelling Up’ funding?

Levelling Up funding was first mentioned back in 2019.

The idea has been to address economic imbalances by dishing out grants for infrastructure and transportation projects across the UK.

It’s worth remembering that Orkney’s £20m windfall isn’t coming through one of the normal “rounds.”

As mentioned, it’s coming through the ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns’ funding stream.

Kirkwall and 20 other towns will now be added to a list of 55 British towns from the first wave of the programme.

Guidance published last December states that ‘Long-Term Plans for Towns’ is for “towns that have been overlooked for too long”.

Each town announced in that first wave was asked to set up a “town board”.

This board would come up with plans that would meet the priorities of their communities and change their long-term future.

This board would include an independent chair, a senior member of the police, and the local MP.

The other members of the board would be “respected local figures with an obvious passion for their area.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
The Islay Hotel will get a new name as part of its makeover. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub
Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover
Police Scotland officers standing beside motorbike.
Cocaine and cannabis worth six-figure sum seized in Dingwall
Ben the Border Terrier was reunited with his owner after going missing on an evening walk in Dalwhinnie. Image: Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland/Facebook
Video: The moment border terrier Ben was reunited with his owner after going missing
A82 road where David White a lorry driver died on Februaray 20.
Lorry driver who died on A82 'was doing a job he loved in a…
Highland councillor Karl Rosie is the newest member of Alex Salmond's Alba Party. Image: Alba Party
Highland councillor Karl Rosie joins Alba - three weeks after quitting the SNP and…
Clan's Trail feature image.
We had lighthouse sculptures then hares - Clan unveils next chapter in art trail…
Caravans at Golspie park
Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Leslie Goodall had a knife and ascapel in Inverness Picture shows; Leslie Goodall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after sexual assault

Conversation