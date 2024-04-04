Caley Thistle win appeal to free Cammy Kerr for Arbroath clash

Caley Thistle will have Cammy Kerr available for Saturday’s Championship clash with Arbroath after his yellow-card appeal was overturned.

The on-loan Dundee ace, 28, has been used to good effect by manager Duncan Ferguson in midfield rather than his usual right-back position.

In the weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle, Kerr was booked for simulation in the first half before being red-carded for a challenge in the second half as a result of a second booking.

Ferguson was adamant referee John Beaton had got the first decision wrong and ICT appealed.

The good news was delivered in a club statement this morning.

It said: “The club is pleased to announce that following our appeal to the SFA Fast Track Tribunal, the red card given to Cammy Kerr by referee John Beaton has been rescinded along with the yellow card he received for simulation. Cammy is now available for selection this Saturday.”

Ninth-placed Inverness face bottom side Arbroath this weekend as they aim to cut into the four-point lead Queen’s Park have over them with five games to go.

Jim McIntyre’s visitors will be all but relegated should they lose at the Caledonian Stadium as they would fall 12 points behind with four fixtures left – but with a far inferior goal difference.