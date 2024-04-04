Caley Thistle win appeal to free Cammy Kerr for Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle win appeal to free Cammy Kerr for Arbroath clash

The on-loan Dundee player was sent off after a wrong-call for simulation led to a first half booking at Partick Thistle.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Kerr in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.
Cammy Kerr in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

Caley Thistle will have Cammy Kerr available for Saturday’s Championship clash with Arbroath after his yellow-card appeal was overturned.

The on-loan Dundee ace, 28, has been used to good effect by manager Duncan Ferguson in midfield rather than his usual right-back position.

In the weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle, Kerr was booked for simulation in the first half before being red-carded for a challenge in the second half as a result of a second booking.

Ferguson was adamant referee John Beaton had got the first decision wrong and ICT appealed.

Cammy Kerr after being sent off against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

The good news was delivered in a club statement this morning.

It said: “The club is pleased to announce that following our appeal to the SFA Fast Track Tribunal, the red card given to Cammy Kerr by referee John Beaton has been rescinded along with the yellow card he received for simulation. Cammy is now available for selection this Saturday.”

Ninth-placed Inverness face bottom side Arbroath this weekend as they aim to cut into the four-point lead Queen’s Park have over them with five games to go.

Jim McIntyre’s visitors will be all but relegated should they lose at the Caledonian Stadium as they would fall 12 points behind with four fixtures left – but with a far inferior goal difference.

