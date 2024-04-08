Highland League: Monday night previews as Buckie Thistle face Keith in midst of gruelling end to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Monday night previews as Buckie Thistle face Keith in midst of gruelling end to season

The Jags visit Kynoch Park and Rothes welcome Forres Mechanics to Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has been preparing his side to take on Keith.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes his players can overcome a gruelling finish to the season to win the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags’ game against Keith at Kynoch Park on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, but has been rearranged for Monday night.

It means Buckie will play their final six league matches in 13 days, and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final being scheduled for April 23 makes it seven fixtures in 16 days for Thistle.

Stewart’s side are nine points behind leaders Brechin City, but have three games in hand.

He said: “The lads have been exceptional, but the congestion with fixtures has hindered us.

“But it hasn’t cost us yet and I know they’re all up for it and this run isn’t going to bother them.

“There’s no point moaning about it – because there’s nothing we can do about it.

“So we have to be positive and try to win all our games. If we do that we’re in with a good shout.

“It would have to go down as one of the biggest achievement’s in Buckie’s history if we were to win it.

“Hopefully if we can dig deep and finish strongly. You never know what could happen, and we might end up with a trophy.”

Big week for in-form Maroons

Keith also face a demanding schedule. After this evening, the Maroons – who are unbeaten in 10 games – welcome Brechin City to Kynoch Park on Wednesday before tackling Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park on Saturday.

Manager Craig Ewen added: “It’s 16 years since the club has had a run like this and we want to try to keep doing what we’re doing.

Keith manager Craig Ewen.

“Anything we could get out of the next couple of games would be great results for Keith.

“There may be more rotation in the squad because of the timeframe between games.

“But we’ve felt this season we’ve had better depth in our squad and whatever team is playing for Keith will be looking to try to get a result.”

Rothes and Forres clash

Another of Saturday’s postponed games, Rothes v Forres Mechanics, has also been rearranged for Monday at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders have been on short on bodies due to injuries and have won just once in eight games since manager Richard Hastings was appointed.

He wants the players who are available to stake their claims to be involved going forward as he plans for next season.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings.

He said: “It’s up to the individuals – whether you’re a young player or an experienced player, you’re trying to show you should be staying in the team.

“We’ve had a tough last couple of months, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be like that going forward.

“We’ll try to get through this and kick on next season.”

The Can-Cans are again set to be without Lee Fraser, Lee Herbert, Jamie Michie and Andrew Skinner.

