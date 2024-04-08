Highland League: Monday night previews as Buckie Thistle face Keith in midst of gruelling end to season

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes his players can overcome a gruelling finish to the season to win the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags’ game against Keith at Kynoch Park on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, but has been rearranged for Monday night.

It means Buckie will play their final six league matches in 13 days, and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final being scheduled for April 23 makes it seven fixtures in 16 days for Thistle.

Stewart’s side are nine points behind leaders Brechin City, but have three games in hand.

He said: “The lads have been exceptional, but the congestion with fixtures has hindered us.

“But it hasn’t cost us yet and I know they’re all up for it and this run isn’t going to bother them.

Today's scheduled Highland League match against Keith has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The fixture will now take place at Kynoch Park on Monday 8th April at 8pm.

“There’s no point moaning about it – because there’s nothing we can do about it.

“So we have to be positive and try to win all our games. If we do that we’re in with a good shout.

“It would have to go down as one of the biggest achievement’s in Buckie’s history if we were to win it.

“Hopefully if we can dig deep and finish strongly. You never know what could happen, and we might end up with a trophy.”

Big week for in-form Maroons

Keith also face a demanding schedule. After this evening, the Maroons – who are unbeaten in 10 games – welcome Brechin City to Kynoch Park on Wednesday before tackling Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park on Saturday.

Manager Craig Ewen added: “It’s 16 years since the club has had a run like this and we want to try to keep doing what we’re doing.

“Anything we could get out of the next couple of games would be great results for Keith.

“There may be more rotation in the squad because of the timeframe between games.

“But we’ve felt this season we’ve had better depth in our squad and whatever team is playing for Keith will be looking to try to get a result.”

Rothes and Forres clash

Another of Saturday’s postponed games, Rothes v Forres Mechanics, has also been rearranged for Monday at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders have been on short on bodies due to injuries and have won just once in eight games since manager Richard Hastings was appointed.

He wants the players who are available to stake their claims to be involved going forward as he plans for next season.

He said: “It’s up to the individuals – whether you’re a young player or an experienced player, you’re trying to show you should be staying in the team.

“We’ve had a tough last couple of months, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be like that going forward.

“We’ll try to get through this and kick on next season.”

The Can-Cans are again set to be without Lee Fraser, Lee Herbert, Jamie Michie and Andrew Skinner.