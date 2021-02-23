Stop riding motorbikes and quadbikes on the Moors, Thurso residents warned

Residents in Thurso have been urged to stop riding quadbikes and motorbikes on the Moors after complaints were made to the police.
The area is located between Pennyland and Ormlie and is known locally as the Moors.
It is privately-owned land but a number of people have been spotted riding vehicles there.
Police are asking locals in Thurso to refrain from doing this, and driving on the land without the permission of the owner could result in prosecution.
An online statement from Highlands and Islands police added: “Officers would like to encourage those who are using such bikes on the Moors to ensure they have the proper permission to do so.
“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of persons using motorbikes on this area without permission then please contact police on 101.”
