‘Over the moon’: Barber who lost business in Fort William fire celebrates after cherished gold records are saved

A Fort William barber who lost his business in a fire last year has managed to salvage and restore the beloved gold records he thought had been destroyed.

John Wilson watched helplessly as his shop in Station Square went up in flames last December.

The Pier Head Chip shop and Aylz Nailz and Beauty were also substantially damaged.

Mr Wilson, a former DJ, had seven golden records adorning the walls of his barbershop which he feared had been destroyed.

However, thanks to the help of the local police and fire service, he has managed to get them back and has restored them almost back to their best.

© Iain Ferguson

He said: “It just shows you how great Fort William is that I got my discs back, this would never have happened if I still lived in Glasgow.

“First I got all my tools back and now the discs, I thought they would have been burnt to the ground but I asked a policeman Ian Young if they were fine and if I could get them back.

“He gave me six of the seven and I asked about the other one, one of my favourites, Don McLean, American Pie which is signed.

“He went back in and got me it, despite the place falling down, and climbed over some rubble to get it for me.”

“I’m over the moon that I’ve got them all back.”

© Supplied by John Wilson

Mr Wilson restored the records by tearing them apart, cleaning the inside, ironing them, and then re-framing them.

They are now “85-90%” back to normal.

Unfortunately, Mr Wilson did lose one treasured possession in the fire – a prize radio he won from the famous Popmaster radio music quiz.

He said: “It was melted to a frazzle, I had it on show after winning it about 20 years ago but never got it back.

“I was going to message Ken Bruce and ask to go back on the show to win it back.

© BBC

“Otherwise, I lost about £4,000 in stock, because I bulk buy stuff, along with my chairs.

“But I think I’ve done really well to get my top-end tools back, along with my discs which is amazing.

“It would not have happened with the help of the police and fire, so thanks to them and Ian Young.

“When it first happened, I was just hoping to salvage one or two things, I didn’t expect to get all my seven discs back.”

The building in Station Square is likely to be pulled down due to the fire damage.

© Iain Ferguson

Mr Wilson is still considering what he will do, and before the new lockdown he was working out of a chair at Beautiful Boutique in the town.

He is waiting to see what happens next when the country reopens but is not short of offers.

Mr Wilson added: “I don’t fancy the expense of starting again and I’ve had offers from a few places but need to wait and see what happens after lockdown.

“The discs will now stay in my house, to take pride of place, my wife has earmarked some space for them.

“I was a DJ for more than 20 years and always wanted discs in my house so here we go.

“I have done well getting them back.”