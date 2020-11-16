Police name 56-year-old man who died in fatal crash near Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have named a man who died following a three-vehicle crash near Castle Stuart.

Miroslaw Kalewski was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Vito van, on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road on Friday around 5.20pm.

The Inverness man, who was the sole occupant of a Renault Clio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Calder from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Miroslaw’s family at this sad time. I would ask that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact police by calling 101.