Home News Inverness

Lib Dem motion calls on council to help rehome the Ironworks

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 8:30 am
Two Inverness councillors are bringing a motion of support for the Ironworks, which is due to be demolished. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Two Inverness councillors are bringing a motion of support for the Ironworks, which is due to be demolished. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Highland Council is facing calls from its own members to help save the Ironworks.

The Inverness music venue is due to be demolished and replaced with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

But two city councillors, Molly Nolan and Morven-May MacCallum, want the council to help save it.

Their motion calls on the administration to work with the owners to find a new venue in the city.

Councillors reluctantly granted permission for a new hotel on the Academy Street site last month, in a tense 8-7 vote.

Members expressed disappointment with the design of the hotel and great sadness at the loss of the Ironworks.

However, planning officers said the council can’t control what businesses operate – they can only rule on acceptable planning applications.

As such, south planning chairman Thomas MacLennan cast the deciding vote, adding: “I take no joy from this.”

The Ironworks is now set to be demolished, though it will keep operating to the end of this year.

A ‘cultural asset’ for the Highlands

Councillors Nolan and MacCallum’s motion urges the council not to sit back and watch.

Councillor Molly Nolan says the Ironworks is a cultural asset that must not be lost.

It states: “Council notes that, following the planning decision of 18 August 2022, the Ironworks in Inverness will be forced to suspend a number of its operations, including live music performances, unless it can secure a new venue.

“Council further notes that failure to find a new home for the Ironworks will leave the Highlands without a purpose-use live events venue with a capacity of over 1,000 attendees.”

Artist’s impression of the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Picture supplied by Bricks Capital

The motion goes on to highlight the economic and cultural significance of the venue.

“Council affirms its support for the Ironworks to continue its operations in Inverness. It agrees that cultivating the Highlands as a cultural hub is both desirable and necessary for the retention and recruitment of the working-age population, as well as being key for mental health and wellbeing across the Highlands.

“Council directs the administration to work with the management of the Ironworks to ensure that this cultural asset is not lost to the Highlands”.

The motion is one of seven up for debate from 2pm on Thursday and can be watched live on the Highland Council webcast.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Editor's Picks