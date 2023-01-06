Café 1668 in Inverness to pilot new community payback scheme to help cope with more customers in need of free meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Café 1668 in Inverness to pilot new community payback scheme to help cope with more customers in need of free meals

By Ross Hempseed
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
cafe 1668
Café 1668 offers free meals for customers from 12-2pm in Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness cafe dedicated to helping the vulnerable is to introduce a new scheme for those sentenced to community service to volunteer behind the counter to cope with rising demand.

Café 1668, located on Church Street in the city centre, has been offering free meals to people for two years as a gesture to vulnerable people needing a good meal.

Customers attending to similar places like Inverness Foodstuff have risen in recent weeks due to the cost of living crisis and the same can be said for Café 1668.

Many patrons coming for free meals already make difficult decisions between eating and heating, and the rise in food prices has only added to that.

Café 1668 relies on food donation for their free meals and have to be creative with the ingredients they get. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The team at the cafe has noticed more of a mix of people coming for a free meal, from 12-2pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, aligning with Inverness Foodstuff which is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The cafe prides itself on its ability to offer free meals and a food larder for people to come and help themselves and not feel judged as “everyone is feeling the squeeze”.

More helping hands

Now, a new pilot scheme allowing those serving community payback orders to volunteer will begin this month, providing much-needed extra assistance at the café.

Val Cooper, volunteer and placement coordinator who is leading the scheme, said: “This is a new project being set up in partnership with the community justice service, where people who have been given community payback hours will have the opportunity to spend those hours in the cafe.”

The aim is to have current volunteers “buddy” with new volunteers, helping them with health and safety training, barista training and kitchen skills.

This will help upskill and attempt to rehabilitate those serving community payback, which can be more effective at stopping people from reoffending than jail time.

Ms Cooper said: “It’s a really important scheme because it’s raising awareness of what we do in the cafe but also helps those become rehabilitated and have the skills go into employment.”

Bernie Macleod and Angela Ellis serving chili and rice to customers as part of the cafe’s free meals scheme. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Currently, seating at the cafe is limited to 25, but sometimes it serves 30-40 meals, so the volunteers can be stretched.

The new scheme means the team of 10 volunteers can have more flexibility in the hours they help out, says manager Roy Harrison.

Mr Harrison has worked at Cafe 1668 for over two years delivering the free meals scheme but says lately it’s the worst he’s ever seen it.

He says while serving free meals, “every single seat is taken up by people” and the café relies on food donations, forcing them to be creative.

Sanctuary for those needing meals

Volunteers typically offer one meat and one non-meat option, such as macaroni and cheese or chilli with rice.

Mr Harrison said: “I think sometimes the fact that we are here is wrong. We shouldn’t be here and there shouldn’t be a need for what we are doing.

“But we are required, we offer meals, the food larder, there’s a computer for people to access Universal Credit, but I ask myself ‘Should we even be here?'”

Diana Thorn, a regular at Café 1668, comes more for the company and says it really is a social cafe.

“I come for the company more than anything else. Because of Covid, there’s been no socialising, so I’m feeling it more now than ever.

Diana Thorn is a frequent visitor to Cafe 1668. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“This is a safe place to come, so I know I can come, and there is someone to speak. I have even been a volunteer here, and you get to learn more about your community.”

Café 1668 also receives monthly donations from the charity Cfine, mainly sanitary products for people who can’t afford them in Inverness.

Mr Harrison says that while he is aware that rising costs could have consequences for the cafe, he knows that now is the time to be there for others.

“I just get on with it, we have a service to provide, and we get on with it.

“To see some of the people that come in off the streets you do feel sorry for them, so if we can help them out even just a little then we will.”

Tags

Conversation

