Inverness golfers aim to raise £40,000 for cancer charity in memory of much-loved friend and golfer

Dozens of golfers in Inverness are to take on their toughest game yet in memory of a much-loved golfer.

A field of 72 golfers will take to the course at Kings Golf Club in Inverness in June to complete a 72-hole game in aid of prostate cancer.

The event is being held in support of Prostate Cancer UK’s national marathon golf challenge to help raise awareness.

The golf club is organising the event in memory of former player Billy Andrew, who died following a battle with the disease.

Last year, Mr Andrew’s son Bill was among a group of eight people who took on the challenge, completing four rounds of the course and raising more than £3,000 in donations.

Mr Andrews was in constant contact with the group as he remained at home recovering. However, just 24 hours later, Mr Andrews died.

Event grows from tragedy

Andrew Stokes, vice-captain of the club’s committee, said it was through their devastation that the 2023 event was born.

He said: “From the elation of completing the challenge we were brought down to earth with the biggest bump you could imagine when sadly Billy passed away the next day.

“We were all devastated but from this adversity, we talked about making the fundraising bigger for 2023.”

Organisers are proposing to hold their marathon golf challenge on June 21.

Golfers will take to the green at 4am before completing four consecutive rounds of the 18-hole golf course, located on Balphadrig Road in Inverness.

The club is aiming to have around 18 teams of four taking part, with hopes each team will raise about £2,000. Individual golfers can also apply to take part.

Kings Golf Club have kindly opened the course up to the event for the day in support of the event.

Mr Stokes, one of the main organisers behind the event, hopes to raise more than £40,000 for the charity whilst helping to raise awareness.

He added: “In Scotland, we are not good at going to the doctors. One in three in England catches this type of cancer early but it’s only one in six in Scotland.

“As with all cancers, the earlier you catch it, the greater the chance of survival, so a big part of doing this day is to raise the profile within our club, predominantly as we have a lot of members who are of an age where it’s important to check.

“The more we raise, the better chance of a cure being found, not just for prostate cancer but for a wide range of cancers. I’m just trying to do my bit to encourage people to get involved.”

How can you apply to take part?

To register for team entry you must send your team name, the name of each player and WHS handicap of each player.

Individual players can send in their details, minus a team name.

Each player is asked to raise £500 towards the charity.

Details can be emailed to info@heresthething.co.uk with “prostate cancer marathon” in the subject line.