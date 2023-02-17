Inverness golfers aim to raise £40,000 for cancer charity in memory of much-loved friend and golfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness golfers aim to raise £40,000 for cancer charity in memory of much-loved friend and golfer

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:48 pm
Andrew Stokes, vice-captain hopes to raise more than £40,000 for Prostate Cancer through hosting the marathon event. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Andrew Stokes, vice-captain hopes to raise more than £40,000 for Prostate Cancer through hosting the marathon event. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dozens of golfers in Inverness are to take on their toughest game yet in memory of a much-loved golfer.

A field of 72 golfers will take to the course at Kings Golf Club in Inverness in June to complete a 72-hole game in aid of prostate cancer.

The event is being held in support of Prostate Cancer UK’s national marathon golf challenge to help raise awareness.

The golf club is organising the event in memory of former player Billy Andrew, who died following a battle with the disease.

Mr Stokes, pictured on the course at Kings Golf Club, hopes the event will help raise awareness of prostate cancer. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Last year, Mr Andrew’s son Bill was among a group of eight people who took on the challenge, completing four rounds of the course and raising more than £3,000 in donations.

Mr Andrews was in constant contact with the group as he remained at home recovering. However, just 24 hours later, Mr Andrews died.

Event grows from tragedy

Andrew Stokes, vice-captain of the club’s committee, said it was through their devastation that the 2023 event was born.

He said: “From the elation of completing the challenge we were brought down to earth with the biggest bump you could imagine when sadly Billy passed away the next day.

“We were all devastated but from this adversity, we talked about making the fundraising bigger for 2023.”

Organisers are proposing to hold their marathon golf challenge on June 21.

Golfers will take to the green at 4am before completing four consecutive rounds of the 18-hole golf course, located on Balphadrig Road in Inverness.

The vice -captain says losing their friend and golfing partner Bill Andrews was devastating. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The club is aiming to have around 18 teams of four taking part, with hopes each team will raise about £2,000. Individual golfers can also apply to take part.

Kings Golf Club have kindly opened the course up to the event for the day in support of the event.

Mr Stokes, one of the main organisers behind the event, hopes to raise more than £40,000 for the charity whilst helping to raise awareness.

He added: “In Scotland, we are not good at going to the doctors. One in three in England catches this type of cancer early but it’s only one in six in Scotland.

“As with all cancers, the earlier you catch it, the greater the chance of survival, so a big part of doing this day is to raise the profile within our club, predominantly as we have a lot of members who are of an age where it’s important to check.

“The more we raise, the better chance of a cure being found, not just for prostate cancer but for a wide range of cancers. I’m just trying to do my bit to encourage people to get involved.”

How can you apply to take part?

To register for team entry you must send your team name, the name of each player and WHS handicap of each player.

Individual players can send in their details, minus a team name.

Each player is asked to raise £500 towards the charity.

Details can be emailed to info@heresthething.co.uk with “prostate cancer marathon” in the subject line.

