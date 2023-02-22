Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2023, 5:08 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 6:50 pm
The A96 Aberdeen road will be closed overnight at the Raigmore junction in Inverness. Image: Google

Motorists are being reminded that a part of the A96 Inverness to Nairn road is closed overnight until the weekend for essential roadworks.

Works are currently taking place between Raigmore and the Smithton roundabout and the road is being closed in both directions during the night.

Drivers are asked to follow a signed diversion each night between 9.30pm and 6am.

 

A spokesman for Amey, who are the main contractors, said: “We are undertaking essential overnight road safety improvements on the A96 at Seafield Roundabout in Inverness until Saturday February 25 at 6am.

“The road safety work will benefit around 25,000 vehicles who use this route each day by resurfacing the roundabout circulatory and undertaking improvements to the road markings in the area.”

The £110,000 project will be undertaken between 8pm-6am each night using an overnight road closure with a signed diversion route.

Where is the diversion?

There will be a full overnight road closure of the A96 between Raigmore Interchange and Smithton Roundabout during the works.

The diversion route will see A96 eastbound traffic diverted from Raigmore Interchange towards Culloden Road, then following Tower Road and Barn Church Road before re-joining the A96 at Smithton Roundabout. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic.

Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way will operate as normal between the hours of 6am and 8pm. Restricted access will be provided to these locations during the overnight works (8pm to 6am).

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

