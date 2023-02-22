Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being reminded that a part of the A96 Inverness to Nairn road is closed overnight until the weekend for essential roadworks.

Works are currently taking place between Raigmore and the Smithton roundabout and the road is being closed in both directions during the night.

Drivers are asked to follow a signed diversion each night between 9.30pm and 6am.

⚠️ Essential Overnight Works⚠️#A96 Raigmore to Smithton r/about The #A96 Raigmore to Smithton r/about, Inverness, is to close in both directions from the 20th – 25th Feb, 9:30pm – 6am. A signed diversion is in place. More info: https://t.co/pSxrW9unAb#PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/2KJEDXdxCp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 22, 2023

A spokesman for Amey, who are the main contractors, said: “We are undertaking essential overnight road safety improvements on the A96 at Seafield Roundabout in Inverness until Saturday February 25 at 6am.

“The road safety work will benefit around 25,000 vehicles who use this route each day by resurfacing the roundabout circulatory and undertaking improvements to the road markings in the area.”

The £110,000 project will be undertaken between 8pm-6am each night using an overnight road closure with a signed diversion route.

Where is the diversion?

There will be a full overnight road closure of the A96 between Raigmore Interchange and Smithton Roundabout during the works.

The diversion route will see A96 eastbound traffic diverted from Raigmore Interchange towards Culloden Road, then following Tower Road and Barn Church Road before re-joining the A96 at Smithton Roundabout. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic.

Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way will operate as normal between the hours of 6am and 8pm. Restricted access will be provided to these locations during the overnight works (8pm to 6am).

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.