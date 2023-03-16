Caley Thistle supporters faced with lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup semi final against Falkirk has been given a Saturday lunchtime slot.

The last-four tie will kick-off at 12.15pm on Saturday April 29, with the Hampden Park fixture being shown live on both BBC One and Viaplay.

It will mean an early start for Inverness supporters travelling from the Highlands.

Billy Dodds’ men secured their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals by coming from behind to defeat Premiership side Kilmarnock 2-1 on Friday.

Should Caley Jags progress past the League One Bairns, they will face a final against either Rangers or Celtic on June 3.